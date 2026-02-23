Martha Stewart Steps Inside the Kohler Foundry to Showcase Craft of Enameled Cast Iron

Captured by renowned photographer and director Douglas Friedman, the work offers a cinematic view inside Kohler's rarely seen cast iron manufacturing process. The storytelling builds on a visual identity established through Friedman's earlier work, capturing an iconic black cast-iron bath in a rustic Kohler, WI barn, followed by a shoot inside Stewart's own Bedford Stables featuring her Friesian horses – an intentional nod to Kohler's first bath from 1883.

The new campaign transcends traditional product marketing with a cinematic view inside Kohler's manufacturing plant to artfully showcase the time-honored material. Together, Kohler and Stewart reinforce a shared commitment to timeless design that has shaped their relationship over time.

"Enameled cast iron is a material I use every day throughout my home. It speaks to heritage, function, and enduring beauty," said Martha Stewart. "It is with great pleasure I continue my work as Kohler's Cast Iron Ambassador with this new campaign which captures the drama and flourish inherent in this masterful process."

"There was incredible enthusiasm around our announcement of Martha Stewart as Kohler Cast Iron Ambassador last year, and what viewers see in this next chapter is the continuation of a partnership journey grounded in shared principles of quality and authenticity," said Scott Edmunds, SVP Marketing. "Cast iron is integral to Kohler's legacy and a powerful differentiator for our future growth so sharing the experience of crafting this sustainable and beautiful material through the discerning eye of Martha is a special opportunity."

The Art of the Pour: A Foundry Immersion

The hero video, "The Forge," is shot in a dramatic docu-style that follows Stewart through the corridors of the Kohler Foundry, fully immersed in the craft process. Against the vast, elemental backdrop of the foundry, subtle cinematic scoring sets the tone as Stewart walks past cast iron molds, enamel applications, and the flow of molten iron.

Each stage of the manufacturing process builds toward the dramatic, high-temperature crucible pour – a moment where molten material is transformed into a timeless design. The video culminates with Stewart framed powerfully within the Foundry's massive bay door, surrounded by a curated presentation of Kohler Cast Iron pieces.

Two complementary vignettes further explore the material:

"Craftsmanship" opens with the classic gate of the Kohler Foundry campus, showcasing Stewart within the enamel shop alongside a series of artful process shots that detail the meticulous craft in the making of Kohler Cast Iron products.

opens with the classic gate of the Kohler Foundry campus, showcasing Stewart within the enamel shop alongside a series of artful process shots that detail the meticulous craft in the making of Kohler Cast Iron products. "The Reveal" builds anticipation, following a silhouetted worker within the Kohler Foundry. As the kiln door opens and a sink is placed into the fire, the worker's mask glows in reflection. The conclusion delivers a moment of flourish: the worker is revealed to be Martha Stewart, stepping into the light of the enamel shop.

Still photography focuses on Stewart standing confidently before the Foundry entrance, surrounded by the finished, sculptural products presented on palettes and crates including the signature Artifacts Bath, Bellwether Bath, Tea-For-Two Bath, Whitehaven Sink, Brockway Sink and Farmstead Sink featured in Black, Aspen Green, Thunder Gray, Truffle and White.

A Legacy of Sustainable Design Forged in Iron

This work celebrates a deep-rooted heritage that began in 1883 when founder John Michael Kohler transformed a humble cast iron horse trough into the company's first enameled bath. Kohler Cast Iron is composed of at least 80% recycled material and reflects a longstanding commitment to sustainable manufacturing and artistry designed to withstand the test of time.

Today, each piece of Kohler Cast Iron is meticulously handcrafted for lasting strength and backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty—resisting chipping, cracking, and burns to deliver enduring performance and peace of mind.

The collection spans beautifully crafted baths, shower bases, bathroom sinks, and kitchen sinks in styles from contemporary to traditional, all defined by the exceptional durability and timeless quality that is the hallmark of the Kohler brand.

Kohler first brought bold, coordinated color into kitchens and bathrooms in 1927, having launched precisely matching colors for cast-iron enamel and pottery glaze, meaning toilets, sinks, and baths were coordinated in vibrant matching colors. This industry-leading innovation resulted in a color-coordinated Kohler bathroom exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1929. Since then, Kohler has released more than 100 original colors, encouraging consumers for over 150 years to live boldly in color.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

About Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is the founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 101 lifestyle books, and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans monthly through multi-media platforms and products for the home, sold through Amazon.com and The World of Martha Stewart and an extensive retail network, Martha is the "go-to" authority on the encompassing topic of Living and Celebrating your best life. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings, and pet care, across many media formats.

