Kohler Co. Introduces Reveal by KOHLER, a Premium Bath and Shower Remodeling Service

The gracious process begins with an in-home consultation to define design preferences and functional requirements, including options that support accessibility, safety, and aging in place – providing a highly customizable service. Each remodel features KOHLER LuxStone® walls engineered from nonporous, stain-resistant crushed stone for long-lasting durability and easy maintenance.

Every project is backed by Kohler's Lifetime Limited Warranty, covering the products for as long as the original purchaser owns the home.

"Reveal by KOHLER delivers a seamless bath and shower remodeling experience without the stress," said Erica O'Brien, Sr. Marketing Manager – Reveal by KOHLER. "Homeowners can expect a beautiful design, expert craftsmanship, and a convenient process that delivers quality results from a trusted and reputable brand."

As part of the launch, Reveal by KOHLER is partnering with Genevieve Gorder, a celebrated interior designer and television personality known for her work on Trading Spaces and multiple HGTV and Netflix shows. Genevieve brings her signature blend of modern, soulful style and approachable expertise to inspire homeowners to create spaces that are both beautiful and functional.

The Reveal by KOHLER team worked with Bluewater Media on launching an integrated television campaign featuring Genevieve.

Reveal by KOHLER is available through authorized dealers nationwide, with availability varying by zip code. Visit Reveal.kohler.com to check service areas, schedule a consultation, and start your remodel.

Press kit here.

