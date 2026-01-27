Kohler Introduces Dual-Wand Bidet Toilet Seat - Features Innovative Front and Rear Wands Geared Toward Women's Health

The premium PureWash E860 Bidet Toilet Seat features a dedicated front wand, in addition to the standard rear wand, that cleans from front-to-back, an innovation that sets a new standard in bidet seat design. The dual-wand design is more evolved than traditional rear-wand bidet seats and provides a new solution tailored to the needs of women, offering a more natural cleanse.

Thoughtfully engineered to support the needs of every member of the household, this innovative bidet seat delivers advanced hygiene solutions ensuring gentleness in the most sensitive areas by releasing a soft stream of water at a personalized, preferred pressure and temperature. In between uses, the front wand automatically rinses and encloses itself to stay fresh.

The PureWash E860 Bidet Seat delivers the trusted performance customers expect from KOHLER. From a compact design to UV-light cleaning technology and medical-grade steel materials, the PureWash E860 Bidet Seat is designed to help optimize wellness for the entire family alongside the quality and design that comes with the KOHLER name.

"Wellness is at the heart of what we do, and this innovation addresses a gap in the home wellness market that has been neglected for a long time," said Emma Felty, Senior Product Analyst - Smart Toilets and Bidet Seats. "We are proud to offer this first to market solution that is focused on the unique needs of women of all ages, and look forward to continuing to innovate, by expanding this dual-wand experience to additional bidet products moving forward."

The KOHLER PureWash E860 dual-wand bidet seat, with both front and rear wands, redefines personal care, leaving users feeling fresh and confident after every use.

Features include:

Sleek Design: The slim shape creates a sleek, low-profile aesthetic for a clean look. Compatible with most elongated toilets, including KOHLER toilets with hidden cord design. Available in white and black.

UV-Light Cleaning Technology : The rear wand is automatically sanitized every 24 hours with UV light, reducing bacteria by 99.9%*.

Stainless Steel Wand: The rear bidet wand is made with high-quality medical-grade stainless steel for long lasting durability.

Advanced Cleansing: Adjustable rear wand offers customizable and efficient spray experiences as well as a mild yet effective child-friendly spray.

Pre-Use Bowl Mist: The toilet bowl is automatically misted prior to use for more effective rinsing while flushing.

Hybrid Water Heater: The efficient water-heating system offers an instant, consistent, and lasting supply of warm water.

Nightlight: LED lighting illuminates the bowl to safely guide you to the toilet in the dark.

Intuitive Personalization: The handheld remote allows you to easily program user presets for the heated seat, warm air-dryer and soothing massage spray.

Unparalleled Comfort: An automatic deodorizer helps control odors for a fresh bathroom environment.

*Tested against Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

