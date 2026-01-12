Kohler x Studio McGee Expand Partnership with Audrine Kitchen Sink Collection - The Essence of Beauty, Function, Durability, and Style

The Audrine kitchen sink collection is crafted from a smooth, nonporous fireclay that holds up beautifully for everyday use. The sink is a statement in modern classic design and pairs seamlessly with the existing Edalyn kitchen faucet by Kohler and Studio McGee to create a space that feels timeless, distinct, and complete.

The stunning farmhouse kitchen sink collection is available in apron front, undermount, and bar options to suit multiple spaces, and features a functional integrated ledge to keep accessories at counter height. A basin rack, wire basket, berry basket, and cutting board help users prep, wash, and serve with enhanced efficiency. Powder-coated to match the sink, the wire basket and colander - along with the solid white oak cutting board - nestle within the built-in ledge and easily lift out to maximize kitchen sink organization.

"Kohler's commitment to craftsmanship and design aligns perfectly with my passion for creating spaces that feel both elevated and livable," said Shea McGee, designer and founder of Studio McGee. "The Audrine collection is all about timeless design with thoughtful details and functionality, and I can't wait to see how people bring it into their homes."

"The Studio McGee team are incredible collaborators, and they truly understand Kohler's vision of creating beautiful and intentional pieces for the home," says Kohler Studio Manager Margaret Mazz. "Partnering with Shea always brings a fresh perspective – her elegant aesthetic, rooted in classic style, perfectly complements the enduring quality and design legacy that Kohler is known for."

The Audrine kitchen sink collection is available in White or Dune and will be available for purchase in February. For additional product information and Studio McGee collection updates, visit Kohler.com .

See press kit here.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

About Studio McGee

Studio McGee is an interior design firm founded in 2014 by husband-and-wife team Syd and Shea McGee. Studio McGee's journey began on social media, quickly capturing the attention of a design-loving community through a steady stream of inspirational projects and consistent design tips. With a rapidly growing and loyal following, the design business expanded into the launch of their e-commerce brand, McGee & Co., alongside an ever-growing roster of licensing partnerships and marketing opportunities that amplified Studio McGee's design voice—including their New York Times best-selling autobiography Make Life Beautiful, the forthcoming coffee table book The Art of Home, a product line with Target, a MasterClass series, and their long-running Netflix show Dream Home Makeover. Today, Studio McGee remains creatively led by co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Shea McGee and is widely regarded as one of the leading innovators in the interior design industry—celebrated for a "sophisticated but not stuffy" aesthetic and a mission to empower others to "Make Life Beautiful" by elevating daily life through thoughtful design. For more information about Studio McGee, please visit studio-mcgee.com.

Kohler Press Contact

Magrino PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Kohler Co.