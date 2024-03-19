KOHLER Expands Its Stylish Heritage Colors Collection with Three New Nature-Inspired Greens Revitalized from Iconic Company Archives

KOHLER, Wis., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products, enhances its Heritage Colors collection with a new offering of three distinct, nature-inspired greens curated from the KOHLER Archives to inspire a new generation to live forever in color.

In celebration of Kohler's 150th anniversary in 2023, the Heritage Colors collection first launched with two original colors, Peachblow and Spring Green, that were revived on a variety of the brand's most popular products. The collection expands in 2024 with the addition of three bold archival green hues – Fresh Green (1971), Aspen Green (1978), and Teal (1987) – infusing historic shades into modern-day designs.

These greens were selected because of their connection to nature and wellbeing, as well as their diverse design sensibilities serving as stylish bold accents or neutral complements.

Fresh Green (1971)

Fresh Green is back with its bright, lush vibes that are as fresh as the garden and wild as the jungle. Bring the outdoors in with a splash of vivid and playful Fresh Green that invigorates modern designs with the bright optimism of a warm spring day. As a part of the KOHLER Originals color launch in 1971, the verdant hue is high-style and bold.

Aspen Green (1978)

Aspen Green reflects the soft, crisp nature of silver-green mountain pines glistening in the morning sun. From 1978, this harmonious color is just as versatile today as a colorful accent or soothing neutral. A delicate color, Aspen Green was introduced as a part of the Meadow family, a palette of soft complements.

Teal (1987)

Teal returns to bring rich, vivid color back into homes with dramatic fashion. Combining the richness of green with the deep luster of blue, Teal creates a nature-inspired vibrancy that's unmistakably bold today. Teal was part of the Rain Forest family of coordinated colors, including Beach, Meadow, and Mallard, bringing the hues of outdoors to the living space.

The new Heritage Greens are offered on select KOHLER kitchen and bathroom sinks, baths, and toilets, including the Whitehaven kitchen sink, Artifacts freestanding bath, and Memoirs sinks and toilet, among others.

Kohler first brought bold, coordinated color into kitchens and bathrooms in 1927, having launched precisely matching colors for cast-iron enamel and pottery glaze, meaning toilets, sinks, and baths were coordinated in vibrant matching colors. This industry-leading innovation resulted in a color-coordinated Kohler bathroom exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1929. Since then, Kohler has released more than 100 original colors, encouraging consumers for over 150 years to live boldly in color.

The green Heritage Colors debuted within Kohler's booth at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas. The display of bold kitchen and bath products, accompanied by vintage advertising, and lush plants was a highlight of Kohler's immersive booth experience that earned the 2024 KBIS Best of Show honor.

