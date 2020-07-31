KOHLER Generators Offers Power Outage Safety Tips for Hurricane Isaias

Turn off major appliances such as water heaters, stoves and air conditioning units and unplug televisions, stereos, microwaves and computers. These systems and appliances can be damaged if there is a power surge.

Leave one light on so you know when power is restored to your home.

Ditch the candles for battery-powered flashlights or lanterns. Keep plenty of extra batteries on hand.

Stay away from fallen wires, flooded areas and debris. Treat all down wires and anything touching them as though they have electricity flowing through them.

Do not connect portable generators directly to the electrical system of your home. Electricity could flow backward into the power lines and endanger lives. Either have a qualified electrician install a manual transfer switch or plug appliances directly into the portable generator.

If you're running a portable generator, be sure to use properly rated extension cords (outdoor, electrical load and length). Also, make sure the portable generator is properly vented to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Do not place a portable generator in your home or an enclosed space with limited ventilation like a garage or a screened porch.

Inspect the area around your electricity meter. If you detect or suspect any damage, call your local utility provider.

Familiarize yourself with your main electrical panel. You may have to turn off the main breaker or have to reset circuit breakers after an outage.

Once the storm passes, consider investing in a commercial-grade, automatic standby generator from KOHLER . A standby generator turns on automatically when power is lost and is permanently installed outside a home similar to a central air conditioning unit. It runs on natural gas or propane and hooks up to existing fuel lines in your home. A transfer switch constantly monitors utility power and transfers the electrical load to the generator if power is lost, protecting the home even if the homeowner is away. A standby generator can power critical and sophisticated appliances and systems in your home, including lights, heating/cooling systems, refrigerators, sump pumps, home security systems, computers and more.

To learn more about automatic standby generators, visit KOHLERGenerators.com for helpful videos, pricing calculators and other resources.

If you're looking for tips on how to use everyday household items to help keep your family safe and comfortable during a power outage, please see the Power Outage Hacks Checklist from KOHLER.

