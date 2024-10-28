Kohler Inks Proud Sponsor Partnership with Dallas Cowboys

Sweepstakes to award 4 tickets to Thanksgiving Day game against New York

KOHLER, Wis., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, a global leader in kitchen and bathroom solutions, and the Dallas Cowboys unveiled a strategic multi-year partnership bringing together two iconic brands that have each forged storied legacies of success, quality, and leadership. Leveraging the Cowboys' powerful brand and passionate fan base, the sponsorship further elevates KOHLER brand visibility in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) market and strengthens its position as a premier lifestyle brand.

The partnership provides Kohler with valuable opportunities to broaden brand affinity, drive traffic online and in retail outlets, engage with key customers, and continue to build relationships in the DFW market. Kohler receives season tickets for all Cowboys home games to host unique experiences, digital in-stadium signage, radio spots on game days, and use of the Cowboys trademark across Kohler-owned channels and platforms. In addition, the Cowboys organization is installing high-design KOHLER products in new luxury suites inside AT&T Stadium.

"As America's kitchen and bath brand, we are proud to partner with America's team – among the most valuable and popular sports and entertainment organizations in the world," said Scott Edmunds, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Kitchen & Bath North America at Kohler. "Both organizations exemplify excellence, and we have built established and famous brands that inspire consumers and fans alike. Our investment with the Cowboys, as well as our brick-and-mortar KOHLER Signature Stores in Dallas and Plano, further reinforces our commitment to the local market, and we look forward to collaborating closely with customers to help them achieve their dream kitchens and baths."

"The Cowboys organization values family, tradition and excellence, which the Kohler brand encapsulates in every facet. With that, we are very excited to integrate such an established brand in the kitchen and bath space into our AT&T Stadium renovations," said AT&T Stadium General Manager, Tod Martin.

KOHLER + Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sweepstakes

Now through Nov. 12, individuals can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win four tickets to the Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against division rival New York. No purchase or payment is necessary, and individuals can only enter one time.

Simply visit a local KOHLER Signature Store location in Dallas at 4640 McKinney Avenue, or in Plano at 1900 Preston Road, Suite 130, to complete an entry form. For entry into the sweepstakes without visiting either KOHLER Signature Store location, mail a 3" x 5" card containing your complete name, mailing address, email address, and phone number in an envelope to: 2024 KOHLER Stores Dallas Cowboys Sweepstakes, PO Box 920554, Houston, TX 77292, Attn: 2024 Kohler + Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Tickets Sweepstakes. Mail-in entries must be postmarked by Nov. 12, 2024.

For official rules of KOHLER + Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Sweepstakes, visit http://khler.co/kohler-stores-sweepstakes-rules.

