Kohler Introduces Anthem EvoCycle Smart Shower, a Breakthrough Recirculating Shower System Designed for Sustainable Living

At the heart of the KOHLER Anthem EvoCycle is an intelligent recirculating system comprised of two modes – Standard Mode and Cycle Mode – blending performance and innovative design.

The shower starts in Standard Mode that delivers fresh water flowing through the handshower. To transition to Cycle Mode, the system first fills the reservoir in the shower base with fresh water. Once Cycle Mode is activated – it creates a hybrid water mixture combining recirculated water with 0.5 gallons of fresh water. The water mixture runs through a closed loop system, including a filter in the shower base, and is delivered back through the showerhead or rainhead. The result is a clean and revitalizing shower experience with significantly lower water use, ideal for design-forward and environmentally conscious builders and homeowners.

The system's built-in Rapid Clean and Deep Clean ozone cleaning features are designed for effortless maintenance and activated at the touch of a button from the Anthem EvoCycle digital control or Kohler Konnect app. Rapid Clean automatically runs an ozone cycle after every shower, while Deep Clean is recommended for monthly usage. Ongoing maintenance of the EvoCycle receptor filter is quick and convenient with a dishwasher safe design for a thorough clean or quick rinse with fresh water. Both ozonation cleaning cycles do not require disposable pods or cleaning products.

"Anthem EvoCycle is a breakthrough sustainable showering solution for builders and customers in water-restricted or stressed regions, or anyone who wishes to greatly reduce their water consumption," said Jackie Schneider, Senior Director - Business Development, Sustainable Living. "The innovation and design are something that only Kohler can provide and we are thrilled to lead the industry in this important market."

"Showers are the ultimate sanctuary, a place for both mental and physical wellness that provides a relaxing recharge," said Shaun Skelton, Senior Product Manager, Smart Showering. "We want to maintain and enhance these qualities while also helping customers save water."

For further ease of use, the Anthem EvoCycle control offers an intuitive digital interface to start and stop the shower, dial-in precise temperature, and run cleaning cycles.

The Kohler Konnect app allows for remote control of the shower to start and stop the water flow, set water‑usage goals, and track water usage statistics.

Anthem EvoCycle smart showering is developed to suit a range of bathroom layouts and offers multiple receptor sizes, left- or right-hand drain configurations, and a choice of four finishes, along with various showerhead and rainhead options. The system's quiet pump performance paired with Kohler's premium spray options ensure the high design standards are matched with high performance, making Anthem EvoCycle an ideal solution for residential new builds and luxury retrofit projects.

Product and system details:

Anthem EvoCycle Shower Receptor: choose size and drain location

Size Options: 60" x 42", 60" x 36", 60" x 32", 48" x 36", 48" x 32" Drain Location: Right-hand or left-hand drain Receptor sump requires cutout in floor 8.5" x 10.5", centered along width, depth 4.5" recessed in the subfloor

Anthem EvoCycle Smart Shower System: choose showerhead or rainhead configuration and finish; also includes slide rail, Anthem EvoCycle digital control, vacuum breaker with shelf, Anthem 2-port valve, ozone controller, shower base cover and all required electrical components Finish options: Vibrant Brushed Moderne Brass, Polished Chrome, Matte Black, Vibrant Brushed Nickel

choose showerhead or rainhead configuration and finish; also includes slide rail, Anthem EvoCycle digital control, vacuum breaker with shelf, Anthem 2-port valve, ozone controller, shower base cover and all required electrical components Shower Fittings: Handshower, Shower Hose, Showerhead or Rainhead. The system is compatible with any Kohler Showerhead or Rainhead.

Kohler is showcasing Anthem EvoCycle at KBIS 2026 with an interactive booth display featuring a fully working system, hands-on digital control, a behind‑the‑wall view of the installation, and a cutout of the reservoir in the shower receptor offering a clear look into how innovation and performance work together.

Please visit Kohler.com to learn more.

