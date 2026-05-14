Kohler Invites You the Ultimate 'House Party': A Designer-Led Showcase of Inspired Kitchen, Bath, Bar, and Wellness Spaces

More than a traditional product showcase, House Party reimagines the often-overwhelming home renovation journey as something social, inspiring, and intuitive. By presenting complete, livable spaces rather than individual fixtures, Kohler demonstrates how thoughtful design comes to life when every element works together seamlessly.

"House Party takes the stress out of the design process by pairing trusted and design-forward products with a clear, inspiring vision," said Brittany Canniff Kimball, Sr. Marketing Manager, Brand Partnerships & Designers at Kohler. "Kohler's full‑room solutions work together to support designers and bring their creativity to life."

At KBIS, visitors were invited to step inside seven distinct spaces—each reflecting a unique lifestyle, point of view, and design ethos—while showcasing the breadth of Kohler's kitchen, bath, and wellness portfolio. Created by designers from across the country, these environments highlight how Kohler supports spaces inclusive of sustainability, smart technology, and personal wellness.

The 'House Party' spaces include:

A sustainably minded bathroom sanctuary by Laura Hodges , featuring water‑conscious and recycled materials, including WasteLAB Abstra tile, the WasteLAB Vox sink, and the Anthem Evocycle recirculating showering system.

by , featuring water‑conscious and recycled materials, including WasteLAB Abstra tile, the WasteLAB Vox sink, and the Anthem Evocycle recirculating showering system. A bold, statement kitchen designed for entertaining by Monica Santayana and Ronald Alvarez of Moniomi , anchored by the Synthos kitchen workstation sink and Billet kitchen faucet with the accompanying Aquifer 4-in-1 beverage faucet—where high performance meets sculptural impact.

by , anchored by the Synthos kitchen workstation sink and Billet kitchen faucet with the accompanying Aquifer 4-in-1 beverage faucet—where high performance meets sculptural impact. A smart, contemporary bathroom retreat by Cara Woodhouse , where technology and inclusive design converge through the Veil smart toilet, Anthem+ smart showering system, Belay grab bars, and expressive modern finishes.

by , where technology and inclusive design converge through the Veil smart toilet, Anthem+ smart showering system, Belay grab bars, and expressive modern finishes. A classic bathroom infused with natural color and heritage influence by Jaime Rummerfield , highlighted by Heritage Greens finishes and the Artifacts cast iron freestanding bath.

by , highlighted by Heritage Greens finishes and the Artifacts cast iron freestanding bath. A sophisticated home bar space by Javier Burkle , defined by layered neutrals and refined detailing, featuring a Truffle cast iron bar sink paired with a Vibrant Titanium faucet designed for elevated entertaining.

by , defined by layered neutrals and refined detailing, featuring a Truffle cast iron bar sink paired with a Vibrant Titanium faucet designed for elevated entertaining. A spa‑inspired indoor wellness retreat by Jaimee Rose , centered on restorative experiences with the Kohler C1 Sauna, Kohler x Remedy Place Ice Bath, and Invigoration steam system.

by , centered on restorative experiences with the Kohler C1 Sauna, Kohler x Remedy Place Ice Bath, and Invigoration steam system. A nature‑forward outdoor wellness escape by Michael Hilal, blending architecture and landscape through Kohler C2 Sauna and Remedy Place Ice Bath to foster a deeper connection to the outdoors.

Together, the spaces underscore Kohler's ability to deliver diverse aesthetics and experiences—demonstrating that thoughtful design, performance, and innovation can seamlessly coexist within a single, trusted brand.

"For designers, a collaboration like this is about freedom and trust," said Washington D.C.-based designer, Laura Hodges. "Kohler's portfolio allows you to design an entire room without compromise. Being able to specify everything—from sustainable WasteLAB products to smart home technology features like a Leap Smart Toilet—makes the vision clearer and the process more seamless. Seeing all the spaces come to life at KBIS was incredibly rewarding."

Following its debut at KBIS, the 'House Party' activation continues through digital storytelling that explores each space in depth, offering design inspiration and expert perspective for homeowners and industry professionals alike. For more information and updates, visit Kohler.com or follow @kohler on social media.

Press kit here.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

Media Contacts:

Kohler PR | [email protected]

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SOURCE Kohler Co.