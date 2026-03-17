Kohler Launches the Aquifer 4-in-1 Beverage System for Instant Filtered Still, Chilled, Sparkling, and Near Boiling Water at the Touch of a Button

Designed for versatility, the Aquifer 4-in-1 system combines filtered still, chilled, near boiling, and sparkling water in one elegant faucet. Paired with a slim undercounter unit, it manages filtration, carbonation, and temperature control without sacrificing cabinet space. A finish-matched grated drain completes the experience, ensuring a clean, mess-free countertop.

"The Aquifer 4-in-1 Beverage System reflects Kohler's continued commitment to sustainable kitchen solutions that simplify routines without sacrificing quality," said Maren Rishel, Marketing Manager - Faucets. "It's elegant design and instant access to premium filtered water eliminates the need for single-use water bottles or store-bought club soda. With instinctive digital controls, you can serve your guests the perfect sparkling cocktail, boil water for tea and dinner in seconds, or enjoy a perfectly chilled glass of water – all at the tap of a button."

The intuitive digital interface allows for effortless switching between four types of filtered water, including:

Still water: Perfect for everyday hydration.

Perfect for everyday hydration. Chilled water: Cooling and refreshing, ranging from 41° to 59°F.

Cooling and refreshing, ranging from 41° to 59°F. Near boiling water: Ideal for cooking or brewing, with temperatures from 176° to 208°F.

Ideal for cooking or brewing, with temperatures from 176° to 208°F. Sparkling water: Adds effervescent bubbles with a replaceable CO₂ cartridge.

The motion-activated control panel signals the faucet to dispense water when users lightly tap on one of the four setting icons. For near boiling water, a built-in safety feature requires two steps: tap the related icon once, then press and hold to dispense. Hot water will turn off when the icon is not being held.

The Aquifer 4-in-1 Beverage System faucet is offered in 12 and 16-inch spout heights available in Polished Chrome, Vibrant Stainless Steel, Vibrant Brushed Moderne Brass, and Matte Black finishes. For flexible installation applications, the beverage system can be installed over traditional kitchen and bar sinks or Kohler's grated drain in matching finishes.

Please visit Kohler.com for more information. Press kit here.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

Media Contacts:

Kohler PR | [email protected]

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SOURCE Kohler Co.