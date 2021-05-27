KOHLER Power and Roush Fenway Racing Honor Fallen Marine, Brian Prening, at Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day

"We are truly honored to be able to celebrate Brian's life, his military service, and the sacrifice he gave to his country in the 600 Miles of Remembrance race," says Brian Melka, Group President of KOHLER Power. "We are proud to help his family continue to cherish his legacy."

Prening, an employee in Kohler's Wisconsin Faucet Operations, was one of several in his family to have established a career at the company and is remembered fondly by his colleagues. Prening was a 24-year-old Plymouth, Wisconsin native who served as corporal in the U.S. Marines. He tragically died in Fallujah, Iraq, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2004, leaving behind his wife who was expecting their first child, his loving family and friends.

"The Coke 600 each year is no doubt one of the biggest events on our schedule, both from a competition side as well as the Memorial Day aspect side," says Ryan Newman. "This sport has always done a great job in recognizing those that have unfortunately lost their lives, and we're honored to again do that this weekend. Very special to have a former employee of Kohler on our windshield and we're honored to carry his name with us this weekend. Sunday will for sure be a long race, but we're excited and look forward to a good run in the KOHLER Generators Ford."

In addition to carrying Prening's name in the upcoming race, Kohler will connect Newman with Prening's family via video call this Memorial Day during a company-sponsored remembrance celebration. Kohler will also coordinate a meet-and-greet for the family, including Prening's now 16-year-old son, during the July 4 NASCAR race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

KOHLER Power, a leader in whole-home backup generators and a division of Kohler Co., has partnered with Roush Fenway Racing as an anchor sponsor, debuting on the No. 6 Ford with driver Ryan Newman on Feb. 14 at the famed Daytona 500. Kohler Generators has also served as Newman's primary partner for races at Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 21) and Darlington Raceway (May 9); and upcoming at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 30), Road America (July 4), Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 18), Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 3) and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 31).

About KOHLER Power

A global force in power solutions since 1920, KOHLER Power manufactures complete power systems, including engines, generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The business is committed to reliable, leading edge power-generation products, as well as comprehensive after-sale support. Visit KohlerPower.com.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 35,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland, as well as LODGE KOHLER in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course will host the Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit KohlerCompany.com

