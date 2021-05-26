Kohler Power Launches New Clean Energy Line: KOHLER Power Reserve Energy Storage System

"For over 100 years Kohler has provided distributed energy solutions that power the world's homes and businesses," says Brian Melka, Kohler Power Group President. "We are leveraging that history of trusted expertise to improve the power resiliency of homes and small businesses through this exciting product launch. Clean energy plays a crucial role in the future of sustainable living and the continued expansion of Kohler Power for the next 100 years."

KOHLER Power Reserve Energy Storage System

The new line offers customers a modular backup system to store and access the clean energy produced by their home's solar systems for additional energy savings. Kohler offers both AC- and DC-coupled units, allowing installers and dealers to service all customers with a single, reliable brand and for users to access the type of power source/output required for their homes without purchasing additional accessories.

Additionally, homeowners can access and manage their stored solar power in the KOHLER Power Reserve system through an intuitive app that provides insights into real-time power flow for the home, timeline of power information for the day, historical statistics for the system, and allows users to choose the operation mode for their system (back-up, self-supply, time-of-use or custom) to personalize their battery's storage and output.

"The new KOHLER Power Reserve product line allows us to support customers who have invested in solar energy for their homes by offering them a smart storage solution to efficiently optimize their home's power usage," says Kyle Brandemuhl, Kohler Power General Manager of Residential and Power Products. "With this modular system, homeowners can more easily access their stored solar energy for use at night, on cloudy days, or as a backup system for when the grid goes down."

For non-solar powered homes, the KOHLER Power Reserve energy storage system offers a way to store energy from the grid during times of lower rates and then rely on the batteries for power during peak rate periods while providing the home with back-up power in case of a power outage.

To learn more about the new KOHLER Power Reserve energy storage system, customers can visit the Kohler Clean Energy website. The new collection joins Kohler Power's existing residential product lines, including standby and portable generators.

New Opportunity for Dealers

Kohler Power is expanding its dealer program with this new product line, offering the opportunity for existing dealers to diversify their services and for new interested partners to join the Kohler Power Dealer Network. Interested partners can learn more about the advantages of being a Kohler dealer by visiting the Kohler Clean Energy Dealer website.

About Kohler Power Group

A global force in power solutions since 1920, KOHLER manufactures complete power systems, including engines, generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The business is committed to reliable, leading edge power-generation products, as well as comprehensive after-sale support. Visit KohlerPower.com.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 35,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland, as well as Lodge Kohler in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course will host the Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit KohlerCompany.com

