Kohler Releases New Exclusive Colors on Home Standby Generators

News provided by

Kohler Co.

20 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET

New exclusive colors allow homeowners to customize the aesthetic of home generators

KOHLER, Wis., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- July 17, 2023 – Kohler Co. is excited to announce that its 10 new exclusive colors on home standby generators are now available to consumers. The striking new colors enhance customization options within the home standby generator category.

Exclusive KOHLER Color Options

Kohler generator in Royal Plum
Kohler generator in Royal Plum

Kohler has long been known for its smart innovations and bold color leadership, both of which are emphasized in these new offerings.

The "Blend in or Stand out," campaign highlights exclusive KOHLER colors and patterns that help homeowners make their standby generator complement the aesthetic of their home or stand out to make a statement.

The Kohler design team carefully selected ten popular home colors for the KOHLER RCA generators – 14 kW, 20 kW and the new 26 kW units. 

The color finish has passed Kohler's rigorous environmental exposure testing, ensuring the color will last for years. These new colors join the recently launched Mossy Oak camouflage patterns offered on select KOHLER home generators.

Mossy Oak Camouflage Patterns 

Kohler x Mossy Oak partnership offers three popular camouflage patterns on the KOHLER RCA generators to allow the generator to "Blend In" or "Stand Out" with the surrounding landscaping.

The Mossy Oak pattern is applied to the enclosure panels with a hydrographic process that chemically bonds the ink to the base paint. This process ensures the finish survives Kohler's rigorous environmental exposure testing and the pattern color will last for years. It's also the same process that is used to apply camouflage to ATVs and the carbon fiber pattern to the dashboard of cars.

The Mossy Oak patterns are available on Kohler's 14RCA, 20RCA and the new 26RCA home standby generators.

Consumers can find more information on the Kohler Home Energy website.

About Kohler Co.
For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

KOHLER Kitchen & Bath, Energy, Golf + Resort Destinations

About Kohler Energy 
Kohler Energy, a global leader in energy resilience solutions, brings bold design and powerful impact to the energy systems that sustain people and communities everywhere around the world. It is an integral part of Kohler Co., with solutions across Home Energy, Industrial Power Systems, and Powertrain Technologies. Leveraging the strength of its portfolio of brands – Power Systems, Home Energy, Kohler Uninterruptible Power, Clarke Energy, Heila Technologies, Curtis Instruments, and Engines. With more than a century of industry leadership, Kohler Energy builds resilience and goes beyond functional, individual recovery to create better lives and communities. For more details, please visit kohler.com/energy.

Media Contacts
Vicki Hafenstein
[email protected]   

Todd Weber
[email protected]

SOURCE Kohler Co.

