Kohler Showcases New Products and Celebrates First Digital Event

Hygiene With clean lines and a teardrop shape, the Tone Kitchen Faucet Collection offers an updated take on mid-century modern style. Kohler continues to respond to the idea of hygiene through implementation of designs that are easy to clean and offer hands-free activation, decreasing touchpoints and germs. Tone is no exception and offers two configurations with touchless functionality, including a pulldown model with Response technology and another that includes Response and KOHLER Konnect, which allows for voice activation and control.

Wellbeing

The Statement Showering System, Kohler's newest showering line, illustrates the company's Believing in Better philosophy through the brand's commitment to water conservation and eco-friendly sustainability. Influenced by research and user feedback, the new spray technology is optimized at low flow rates with a precise number, size and distribution of nozzles to deliver superior force, rinsing coverage and maintain warmth. Katalyst Air-Induction Technology creates larger drops, which not only retain heat longer (up to ½ degree warmer in every drop), but also give the illusion of more water.

Design

Kohler's Decorative Mirrors are crafted to add a touch of sophistication and character to any room in the home. Crafted with thick, anodized frames, the mirrors are engineered to beautifully withstand rusting and corrosion over time. Built-in hardware allows for easy horizontal or vertical installation to accommodate the space. The result: A sleek aesthetic with the durability and performance expected of Kohler. Each of the three timeless shapes, Round (28"), Capsule (20x40"), and Rectangle (22x34") are available in four dynamic finishes designed to coordinate with KOHLER faucet and lighting fixtures: Matte Black, Brushed Gold, Brushed Nickel, and Polished Chrome.

Technology

The KOHLER Moxie Showerhead and Wireless Smart Speaker blends the sophistication and design excellence of Kohler Performance Showering with a powerful range of impactful sound designed by Harman Kardon. Available in Bluetooth and Amazon Alexa versions, the showerhead features a full coverage spray and delivers the benefits of connected bathroom technology through its portable smart speaker.

Kohler is excited to return to the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) to celebrate innovation, inspire, and educate. Beyond Kohler's virtual booth, Kohler Co. President and CEO David Kohler has received the honor of delivering this year's "State of the Industry" on Tuesday, February 9, alongside NKBA CEO Bill Darcy. Additionally, the brand will sponsor and take part in a KBISNeXt Stage Panel discussion entitled KBISNeXT Stage: The Crystal Ball: Predicting the Unpredictable for 2021.

2021 also marked Kohler's entrance into the digital event space, with the successful launch of [email protected]. The two-day event showcased product innovations and thought-provoking discussions with industry leadership and tastemakers. Several of the event's panels and product session videos, including 2021 New Product Introductions, Creating a Smarter Home, and The Impact of Clean are available for on-demand viewing at kohler.com/athome.

For additional information, please visit www.kohler.com.

About Kohler

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 35,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course will host the Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

Contact:

Annie Shafer, [email protected]

SOURCE Kohler Co.

Related Links

http://www.kohler.com

