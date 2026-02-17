Kohler Unveils "Step into Possibility" at KBIS 2026, an Immersive Showcase of Design Leadership and Sustainable Solutions

KOHLER PureWash E860 Dual-Wand Elongated Bidet Toilet Seat, a first-to-market solution with both front and rear bidet wands

Spanning 15,600 square feet, the show's most highly anticipated booth (#W1700) transports guests from the show floor into Kohler's world shaped by imagination and transformation – where asking "what if" unlocks what's next. Artistry, proven performance, and elevated wellness are thoughtfully presented along a pathway through multisensory moments that reflect Kohler's mission to help people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives.

The curated journey begins through a replica of the Wisconsin foundry gate set against a cream city brick façade. The installation is a tribute to Kohler's cast iron legacy and honors the genuine craftsmanship that has defined the brand since 1873. Kohler Cast Iron Ambassador Martha Stewart leads visitors on a cinematic video tour of the factory floor where iconic kitchen and bath products are crafted with at least 80% recycled materials – underscoring the company's longstanding commitment to responsible manufacturing.

Kohler's ongoing design collaboration with Studio McGee is brought to life with an expansive display. The new fireclay Audrine kitchen sink collection is tastefully paired with the Edalyn kitchen faucet, alongside a preview of the forthcoming Claude bathroom collection – a comprehensive, coordinated suite designed to work seamlessly together and enable personal expression. A defining element of the new collection is the Claude One‑Piece Smart Toilet, a category‑first design statement that pairs advanced technology with a traditional, furniture-inspired form.

House Party is a new KOHLER brand experience celebrating self-expression and the joy of home. Created in collaboration with leading designers—Laura Hodges, Monica Santayana and Ronald Alvarez of Moniomi, Cara Woodhouse, Jaime Rummerfield, Javier Burkle, Jaimee Rose, and Michael Hilal—the exhibit transforms the booth into a shared home environment featuring kitchens, baths, bars, and wellness spaces. Highlights include indoor and outdoor wellness environments showcasing the Kohler C1 indoor sauna, C2 outdoor sauna, Kohler x Remedy Place Ice Bath, and Anthem+ smart shower with Invigoration Steam.

A water-efficient product takes center stage with the Anthem EvoCycle smart shower, a recirculating dual mode system that delivers up to 80% water savings in Cycle Mode while maintaining full flow. A working display offers hands-on digital controls, and a behind the wall view demonstrates how innovation and performance work seamlessly together. The Parallel 1.25 gpm showerhead further highlights Kohler's approach to water efficiency, delivering a rich, immersive spray at half the flow of a standard showerhead.

Handcrafted artistry born from sustainability is showcased through KOHLER WasteLAB products, including new WasteLAB planters, designed to elevate indoor and outdoor spaces, and WasteLAB Transcendence tiles, now available in Emerald and Amber finishes. The WasteLAB Vox sink, composed of more than 70% recycled materials generated from Kohler's own manufacturing operations, is now offered in the color Eggshell.

Artistic expression shines with a display of Artist Editions sinks, featuring Pearlized, an iridescent finish that transforms ceramic surfaces into luminous works of functional art.

In the sinks and faucets space, Kohler showcases working spray demonstrations from Billet and Components faucets, paired with sink zones featuring Strive and the new Synthos workstation sink. Making its debut is the Aquifer 4-in-1 beverage faucet, delivering filtered ambient, chilled, sparkling, and boiling water at the touch of a button from a single faucet. Hands-on customization is encouraged at the Mix and Match faucet wall, allowing guests to create personalized combinations across bathroom faucet collections such as Components, Occasion, and Artifacts.

Kohler continues to advance the smart toilet category with the Leap smart toilet with dual-wand bidet and PureWash E860 dual-wand bidet seat, each featuring front bidet wand technology as an industry-first innovation supporting women's hygiene.

Kohler Health makes its KBIS debut with Dekoda, an innovative health-sensing system that attaches to the toilet bowl and provides insights into hydration and gut health and detects blood in the toilet bowl, empowering users to track trends and build healthier habits from the comfort of home.

STERLING debuts the Sentra toilet seat, expands the GUARD+ shower base lineup, previews the Reserve 60" x 32" Vikrell wall set, and introduces Valton kitchen sinks crafted from 18-gauge stainless steel. The exhibit also includes new premium commercial offerings that move beyond conventional white and chrome to deliver richer finishes and sophisticated solutions for discerning commercial spaces.

The journey concludes at Foundry Cat, a pop-up café from the Kohler, Wisconsin luxury resort, offering signature coffees and Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates for guests on the guided tour.

Kohler will also host panel discussions on Tuesday and Wednesday, moderated by Carisha Swanson and featuring a dynamic mix of industry leaders including Shea McGee of Studio McGee, Monica Santayana and Ronald Alvarez of Moniomi with Javier Burkle, Jaimee Rose and Michael Hilal, Cara Woodhouse and Jaime Rummerfield, and Laura Kohler, Laura Hodges, and Miquel Hutton of Toll Brothers.

The booth is graciously outfitted with help from Kohler partners: Benjamin Moore, Cosentino, GE Monogram and Café, and FreePower.

Visit the Kohler KBIS Press Kit for more product details, photography, and video content.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

