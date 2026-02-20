Kohler Wins Best of Show Booth Design at KBIS for Fourth Consecutive Year

This year's booth invited visitors to "Step into Possibility," transporting attendees through a curated journey celebrating the brand's legacy, craftsmanship, sustainable manufacturing leadership, and visionary partnerships. From a replica of the historic Wisconsin foundry gate to interactive product showcases, the experience reflected Kohler's continued commitment to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives.

Product highlights included the debut of the Kohler x Studio McGee Audrine fireclay kitchen sink collection, the Edalyn kitchen faucet, and a preview of the forthcoming Claude bathroom collection, featuring the classically designed Claude smart toilet. The booth also showcased House Party, an expansive, designer‑collaborative environment featuring seven dedicated spaces including one kitchen, one bar, two wellness, and three bathrooms.

Kohler further demonstrated its leadership in water efficiency and sustainable performance with the Anthem EvoCycle smart shower, Anthem Duo smart shower, and new innovations from KOHLER WasteLAB, including planters comprised of 300 pounds of recycled material, the expanded Transcendence tile collection, and the WasteLAB Vox sink in Eggshell.

The NKBA's Thirty Under 30 Class of 2026 scoured the KBIS show floor to scope out products they deemed to be the best in six performance categories. Kohler Health secured the 30's Choice Award in both the Health & Wellness and Smart Home categories for Dekoda, an innovative health-sensing system that attaches to the toilet bowl.

Kohler Health's Dekoda reflects the company's expanding investment in personal health and wellness technology. The device provides insights into hydration and gut health and can detect blood in the toilet bowl, delivering actionable information in a noninvasive, accessible way.

In addition to its booth recognition, Kohler received the Best of KBIS Silver: Most Functional Find award for its PureWash E860 dual‑wand bidet seat. The innovative product features an industry-first front bidet wand designed to support women's hygiene and demonstrates Kohler's continued leadership in advancing intuitive, wellness-forward solutions.

Kohler also highlighted continued category leadership with the Leap smart toilet, and hands-on demonstrations of Billet and Components faucets paired with Strive and Synthos workstation sinks. Visitors experienced new personalization opportunities through the Mix and Match faucet interactive display and explored advanced water and beverage solutions like the Aquifer 4‑in‑1 beverage faucet, which offers instant filtered ambient, chilled, sparkling, and boiling water from a single tap.

Kohler's success at KBIS was further highlighted by receiving the Best Booth Plumbing award, underscoring the company's product leadership and the compelling way its plumbing innovations were brought to life throughout the booth.

This year's recognitions build on Kohler's legacy of innovation and follow three prior consecutive Best of Show booth awards, alongside multiple product honors received in 2025 across sustainability, wellness, and design-forward categories.

To learn more about Kohler and products at KBIS, please visit the Kohler KBIS Press Kit.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

Media Contact:

Kohler PR | [email protected]

