Kohler, Wisconsin Resort Announces Additions of Purebred Farm Golf Course, The Serve Racquet Facility, and Carriage House Renovation

These large-scale transformations, including the refreshed Kohler Waters Spa, and the ongoing renovation of Woodlake Market , highlight the resort's investment in the region to elevate world-class hospitality, wellness, and luxury offerings.

"This next chapter in Kohler, Wisconsin's evolution reflects our ongoing commitment to creating dynamic, memorable experiences for our guests," said Stephen Beaumont, President - Hospitality. "With the construction of Purebred Farm Golf Course and The Serve, and the renovation of The Carriage House, we're introducing spaces for guests and local residents that integrate wellness, community, and connection, while honoring our resort's rich legacy of craftsmanship, innovation, and hospitality."

Expanding its renowned golf offerings, Kohler is solidifying its position as one of the world's premier golf destinations with Purebred Farm, a new 14-hole course located just west of the acclaimed Blackwolf Run complex. King Collins Dormer Golf Course Design of Chattanooga, Tennessee, will design the course, which is scheduled to begin construction in fall 2025 and open in fall 2027.

Spanning 47 acres, the walking-only, multi-loop layout will feature a mix of par 3's, 4's, and 5's inspired by Golden Age golf architecture. The course highlights Kohler's natural prairie and river valley landscapes, while avoiding all existing wetlands and preserving existing hiking trails. Kohler will transform the historic Tomczyk Cabin – a lodging option in the Kohler Cabin Collection – into a rest station. These features demonstrate Kohler's commitment to sustainability, creativity, and the continued growth of the game.

"Kohler is committed to expanding access to more individuals at all skill levels," said Dirk Willis, VP-Golf, Landscape & Retail for Kohler Hospitality. "Our golf business continues to steadily grow, and this new experience will offer an exciting and dynamic way to enjoy the game – further cementing our position as a global golf destination and elevating the region's tourism profile."

Building on this focus around active, experiential recreation and catering to the growing demand for recreational sports at luxury travel destinations—with the global sports tourism market expected to surpass $1.8 trillion by 2030 —Kohler, Wisconsin, is debuting The Serve, which broke ground earlier this month. The impressive facility will feature six indoor pickleball courts, two heated outdoor platform tennis courts, and an elevated social lounge. The new venue will host tournaments, lessons, and recreational play for guests of all ages and skill levels. Once open, The Serve will create a vibrant, year-round hub where the community and visitors can gather, compete, and enjoy racquet sports.

Complementing these new recreation experiences is the renovation of The Carriage House, the resort's wellness-focused lodging option with direct access to Kohler Waters Spa. The Carriage House will close November 3, 2025, for a refresh of its 55 guestrooms, corridors, and lobby, with a planned reopening on May 1, 2026. The revitalized rooms will feature fully updated bathrooms, custom furnishings, curated artwork, and a brighter, contemporary color palette, reflecting the enhanced luxury wellness experience offered throughout the resort. Guests can continue to enjoy the full Kohler Waters Spa experience and amenities while the renovation is underway.

About Kohler, Wisconsin

The Kohler Hospitality profile includes The American Club and world-renowned championship golf venues Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. The Inn on Woodlake in the Village of Kohler is a three-diamond property, and LODGE KOHLER in Green Bay's Titletown entertainment district is a four-diamond property. A sister property, the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in St. Andrews, Scotland, is located at the birthplace of golf alongside the 17th fairway of the Road Hole – the most famous and difficult par-4 hole in golf.

Herb Kohler created Kohler Hospitality with the reclamation of The American Club and then built world-renowned championship golf courses, The Straits and The Irish at Whistling Straits, The River and Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run, as well as the 10-hole, par-three Baths of Blackwolf Run. The Straits course has hosted three PGA Championships and the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Kohler Waters Spa is the only five-star spa in Wisconsin and has four other locations in St. Andrews, Chicagoland, and Green Bay, Wis. The resort features 12 dining establishments from the remarkable Immigrant Restaurant and Winery Bar to pub fare at The Horse & Plow, to River Wildlife located in a forest next to the Sheboygan River, just outside Kohler.

The resort is located in the Village of Kohler, Wisconsin, one hour south of Green Bay, one hour north of Milwaukee and two and a half hours north of Chicago, just off of I-43.

