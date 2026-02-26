Kombinator 250 Redesign Cuts Costs, Adds CO₂ Refrigerant Option

Upgraded design offers more options, reduces downtime and lowers total cost of ownership for margarine and shortening processing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW has released an upgraded version of the Gerstenberg Schröder® Kombinator® 250 scraped surface heat exchanger (SSHE) for margarine and shortening processing, offering cost-effective, modular options and more sustainable output. In addition to utilizing ammonia (NH 3 ) for cooling, the new model supports carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) refrigeration, which enables up to 20% energy savings and lower carbon emissions compared to cooling with NH 3 and provides a hygienic, compact and service-friendly design that further reduces downtime and total cost of ownership.

The Kombinator line includes compact, high-pressure SSHEs for margarine and shortening processing, as well as other high-viscosity fats and oils applications. With decades of experience and installations worldwide, these SSHEs offer efficient fat crystallization performance, maximum uptime and easy maintenance. Benefits of the new Kombinator 250 model include:

Versatility : Compact footprint, modular design and retrofit capability offering options to adapt and grow.

: Compact footprint, modular design and retrofit capability offering options to adapt and grow. Sustainability : The new model offers customers a choice of CO 2 as the refrigerant, providing an energy-efficient alternative, with up to 20% savings compared to cooling with ammonia.

: The new model offers customers a choice of CO as the refrigerant, providing an energy-efficient alternative, with up to 20% savings compared to cooling with ammonia. Cost efficiency: Improved serviceability, lower spare part costs and energy-saving refrigeration options that reuse existing components, backed by Gerstenberg Schröder's proven engineering and customer partnerships.

Improved serviceability, lower spare part costs and energy-saving refrigeration options that reuse existing components, backed by Gerstenberg Schröder's proven engineering and customer partnerships. Reliability: Reliable performance and low lifecycle costs that uphold hygiene and safety standards, designed according to European Hygienic Engineering & Design Group (EHEDG) guidelines. The Kombinator is CE certified (Conformité Européenne) and certified according to the Pressure Equipment Directive (PED).

Alf Sievers, SPX FLOW Global Product Manager, Gerstenberg Schröder & Market Manager - Fats & Oils: "The reimagined Kombinator 250 helps tackle some of the biggest challenges we hear from our customers: reducing operating costs, improving efficiency and meeting sustainability goals. We've brought the technology of using CO 2 as a refrigerant and the benefits that come with it, similar to our Nexus SSHE, into our latest design. By delivering highly competitive value to the market, customers can continue to meet high standards for hygiene and safety, while benefiting from a compact, service-friendly design."

