Kong AI Gateway Now Supports Agent-to-Agent Traffic, Becoming the Most Comprehensive AI Gateway for the Agentic Era

New 'Agent Gateway' capability extends Kong AI Gateway to govern all AI traffic types — including LLM, MCP, and agent-to-agent (A2A) communication — from a unified control plane

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, today announced Kong Agent Gateway within the AI Gateway 3.14 release. This launch positions Kong AI Gateway as the only gateway solution on the market to support advanced LLM, MCP, and agent-to-agent (A2A) use cases.

"Every enterprise is wrestling with the same three challenges: not having full visibility into all AI traffic and resource consumption within an agentic workflow, struggling to adopt AI in a way that helps increase margins, and dealing with issues when moving AI and agentic workloads into production," said Reza Shafii, SVP of Product at Kong. "We built Agent Gateway to solve this directly. Engineering teams can now govern all of their multi-agent traffic in a single place. This is the kind of control and connectivity that makes agentic AI workable at enterprise scale."

The Need for Unified AI Connectivity

As enterprises move AI from experimentation to production, they face a growing connectivity and governance challenge. Organizations no longer route prompts to a single LLM, but orchestrate complex systems where agents communicate with external tools via MCP and collaborate with other agents using emerging agent communication protocols, such as A2A. Without unified visibility and control, security gaps emerge, costs spiral, and compliance becomes impossible to verify. Most solutions address only a fraction of this traffic, leaving enterprises to stitch together multiple point solutions or accept blind spots in their AI infrastructure. Agent Gateway strengthens Kong's ability to secure the full AI data path, offering unified governance and observability across all AI traffic types, now including A2A communication over the new A2A protocol.

In their "Emerging Tech Adoption Radar 2026: Accelerating AI Transformation" report, Gartner® stated that AI Gateways help organizations, "not only gain a single control point to enforce policies and monitor usage, they also enable techniques such as encryption to prevent sensitive information from being exposed to external AI services." According to the research, "as agent-to-agent (A2A) interactions become more prevalent in modern architectures, AMPs and AI gateways together form the backbone of safe and scalable AI adoption. This can help contain agent sprawl and unlock the full value of AI investments."

How Agent Gateway Works

Agent Gateway extends Kong AI Gateway with purpose-built capabilities for managing, securing, and observing A2A communication, bringing agent-critical functionality to both an organization's AI Gateway and larger AMP (agent management platform). Combined with Kong's existing support for LLM traffic management, MCP server connectivity, API Management, and Event Management, Agent Gateway creates a comprehensive governance layer across the entire AI data path, the flow of intelligence across models, applications, tools, and data, enabling customers to enforce consistent policies across all AI traffic from a single control point.

With Agent Gateway, organizations can have:

Unified observability across all native AI traffic: Kong Konnect acts as a single observability dashboard for all native AI traffic.

Kong Konnect acts as a single observability dashboard for all native AI traffic. Production-ready agentic AI: Security, access control, and audit capabilities to confidently move agentic workloads out of pilot and into production.

Security, access control, and audit capabilities to confidently move agentic workloads out of pilot and into production. Cost visibility and control: Granular tracking of token consumption and resource usage across agent workflows, enabling accurate cost allocation and margin optimization.

Granular tracking of consumption and resource usage across agent workflows, enabling accurate cost allocation and margin optimization. Reduced compliance risk: Full audit logging of A2A conversations for regulatory requirements and internal governance policies.

Full audit logging of A2A conversations for regulatory requirements and internal governance policies. Faster time to see value: Teams can focus on building agent capabilities rather than piecing together governance infrastructure, proxies, and custom gateway policies.

Availability

Agent Gateway is now available in Kong AI Gateway, part of the Kong Konnect platform. This release advances Kong's vision of AI connectivity, providing the infrastructure layer that connects, governs, and optimizes all AI and API traffic between applications, APIs, events, and agentic systems. With Agent Gateway, Kong continues to lead the market in helping enterprises deploy AI faster, govern it consistently and operate with greater cost efficiency.

To learn more about Kong AI Gateway, visit konghq.com/products/kong-ai-gateway.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Emerging Tech Adoption Radar 2026: Accelerating AI Transformation, 8 January 2026, David Sugden, Auria Asadsangabi

About Kong Inc.

Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, is building the connectivity layer of AI. Trusted by the Fortune 500® and AI-native startups alike, Kong's unified API and AI platform enables organizations to secure, manage, accelerate, govern, and monetize the flow of intelligence across APIs and AI traffic — on any model, any cloud. For more information, visit www.konghq.com.

SOURCE Kong Inc.