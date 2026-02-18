Kong and Solace Announce Partnership to Unify API and Real-Time Data and Event Streaming

Partnership unifies governance, observability, and AI-readiness across APIs, events, and real-time data flows

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc. , a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, today announced that Solace , the real-time data and agentic AI company, has joined Kong's Premium Technology Partner Program . Together, Kong and Solace will deliver a unified, governed, and fully observable data fabric for the agentic era enabling teams to manage APIs, events, and AI services through a single control plane.

Modern organizations face mounting pressure to innovate rapidly while enforcing consistent security, governance, and compliance policies across APIs, events, and AI services. Agentic AI systems rely on real-time, contextual data flowing seamlessly across business operations. As APIs and event streams are often managed in siloed systems, governance blind spots are created, slowing deployment cycles and increasing operational risk.

By combining Solace's real-time data movement with Kong's API and AI connectivity, teams can now manage and govern APIs, events, Large Language Models (LLM), and MCP servers through a single control plane applying consistent lifecycles, policies, authentication, and access controls across the entire data path. Solace delivers high-performance real-time data movement, event governance, and event-driven agentic AI orchestration. Conversely, Kong provides centralized API management, security enforcement, observability, and AI gateway capabilities through the combination of native protocol gateways in Kong Event Gateway and a REST-like interface in Kong API Gateway. The result is all data interactions from event streams to APIs to AI service calls can be consolidated into one easy-to-manage, fully visible platform.

"Event-driven and API-driven architectures are no longer separate concerns," said Ken Kim, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Kong Inc. "By bringing Kong and Solace together under a unified control plane, customers gain centralized governance, consistent security policies, and end-to-end observability across every data interaction — from REST APIs to streaming events to AI agent calls. This is essential for organizations scaling in the agentic era."

"Real‑time data is the lifeblood of modern, agentic AI," said Shawn McAllister, CPO and CTO at Solace. "Together with Kong, Solace is removing the silos between events, APIs, and AI services that slow down modern organizations, helping to accelerate innovation and empower teams to confidently scale their real-time, AI-ready platforms."

Kong's Premium Technology Partner Program is designed to bring trusted, validated integrations and plugins into the Kong ecosystem that leverage Kong's commercial offerings, primarily Kong Konnect and Kong Gateway Enterprise, ensuring partners can deliver advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises. Premium partners undergo validation against the latest Kong commercial releases and receive dedicated engineering support to optimize their integrations and plugins.

For customers, the program expands access to a curated ecosystem of seamless integrations with cutting-edge technologies — all backed by Kong's quality standards and support. For partners, the program unlocks new revenue opportunities, early access to commercial product features and roadmap insights, and direct collaboration with Kong's engineering team.

Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, is building the connectivity layer of AI. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and AI-native startups alike, Kong's unified API and AI platform enables organizations to secure, manage, accelerate, govern, and monetize the flow of intelligence across APIs and AI traffic — on any model, any cloud. For more information, visit www.konghq.com .

Solace helps organizations operate in real-time through the power of events. With its real-time data and agentic AI platform , Solace delivers proven, scalable, event-driven capabilities to bring together agents, applications and data across legacy, cloud, and AI systems. Established enterprises worldwide – including RBC Capital Markets , Bosch , Heineken , PSA Singapore and Schwarz Group – trust Solace to enable intelligent, time-sensitive experiences; modernize their application and integration landscape; and create seamless digital journeys for their customers, partners and employees. Learn more at solace.com .

