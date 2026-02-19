Kong Names Bruce Felt as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran finance leader joins Kong to help scale the business through its next stage of accelerated growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc. , a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, today announced that Bruce Felt has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Felt is a seasoned finance leader who brings deep experience guiding enterprise software companies through their most critical growth phases, including several initial public offerings, strategic acquisitions, and expansion into global markets.

Bruce Felt, Chief Financial Officer of Kong Inc.

Additionally, Mr. Felt has led finance organizations from formative early-stage environments to enterprises operating at a significant global scale. Over the course of his career, he has taken three companies public as CFO, including FullTime Software, SuccessFactors, and Domo, and has overseen major acquisitions and strategic transactions. Most recently, Mr. Felt served as Chief Financial Officer at Domo, a cloud-based software company focused on analytics and business intelligence, where he helped scale the business and led the company through its public market journey.

"Bruce has repeatedly helped high-growth software companies scale through transformative periods, pairing operational discipline with strategic insight and several crossings into public markets. As Kong continues to expand its leadership in API and AI connectivity, his experience building durable, globally scaled organizations will be a unique asset in our next journey," said Augusto Marietti, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Kong Inc. "He brings the right mix of operational rigor and public company experience, while keeping a growth-oriented profile. We're extremely excited to welcome Bruce onto the Kong team, and I look forward to partnering with and learning from him."

Felt currently serves on the boards of directors of several organizations, including Veradigm, Human Interest, Betterworks, and Cambium Networks, among others, and has held board and audit committee leadership roles at both public and private companies.

