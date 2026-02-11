Kong Recognized with Prestigious 2026 Stevie Award for Customer Service Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc. , a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, has been honored with a Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year, in the Computer Software category. The award reflects the performance of Kong's global support team, which works with enterprises operating complex, always-on digital infrastructure. The category evaluates customer service teams on operational effectiveness, customer impact, innovation and the ability to support organizations at scale.

"It's great to see our customer team being recognized for their outstanding work and leadership. We're Customer Champions here, and we aim to deliver world-class support in every market that we operate in on a 24/7 basis," said Saju Pillai, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Kong Inc. "Moreover, our support team resides in Engineering because that helps us get to resolutions faster, and it also creates a feedback loop that helps us consistently improve our platform. Consider that our support engineers see large-scale deployments daily, and connecting that knowledge to R&D results in faster updates, more innovation and a stronger platform. And we never lose sight of the fact that the complexity of API and AI infrastructure requires engineering depth."

The Stevie Awards are an international business awards program recognizing excellence in workplace performance across customer service, technology, operations and management. Established in 2002, the awards receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in over 60 countries.

"This award reflects the consistency, discipline and customer focus of our team," said Jimmy Maher, Head of Customer Support, Kong Inc. "As customers scale API-driven and AI-powered systems, our responsibility is to provide reliable, responsive support that helps them maintain control, governance and security across critical infrastructure, while freeing in-house teams to focus on innovation and growth."

Since 2015, Kong's customer support function has grown from three engineers to a global team of 27, delivering 24/7 support to over 900 enterprise customers. The team works closely with product management and R&D to support a continuously evolving platform and the challenges associated with operating mission-critical API and AI infrastructure at scale.

Kong's support team delivers on workloads with 99.9 percent SLA compliance across a broad and expanding portfolio of API and AI infrastructure products, assisting customers across on-premises, cloud-hosted, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

As enterprises adopt more distributed architectures and prepare for autonomous and agent-driven systems, dependable operational support has become an increasingly critical component of digital infrastructure.

The Silver Stevie Award follows a series of industry recognitions for Kong, including ongoing placements as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for API Management and recent accolades for its unified connectivity platform, Kong Konnect .

About Kong Inc.

Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, is building the infrastructure that powers the agentic era. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and startups alike, Kong's unified API and AI platform, Kong Konnect, enables organizations to secure, manage, accelerate, govern, and monetize the flow of intelligence across APIs and AI models. For more information, visit www.konghq.com .

SOURCE Kong Inc.