Kong Named a Leader in the GartnerⓇ Magic Quadrant for API Management for the Fifth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., a leading developer of cloud API technologies, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the 2024 Magic QuadrantTM for API Management for the fifth consecutive year. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, with Kong positioned furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis.

Kong enables any organization to become an API-first company, helping more than 700 organizations around the world drive developer productivity through a single unified platform for API management. With Kong Konnect , the API Platform for AI, organizations are able to securely build, run and govern API, and AI-driven applications. This solution along with Kong AI Gateway , which enables developers to build safe and secure AI applications, contributes to the company's standout AI enablement strategy.

"We see Kong being recognized by Gartner as a Leader in API Management for the fifth year in a row as testament to Kong's relentless focus on innovation, and our drive to meet our customer's needs," said Marco Palladino, CTO and Co-Founder, Kong Inc. "We're honored that our Konnect platform continues to experience robust adoption globally, and now resides at the heart of the revolution in AI. We aim to strengthen that position with new products, and to continue to help companies create new business opportunities, leverage GenAI, and deliver superior products and services."

Kong recently announced several new updates and capabilities at their 2024 API Summit including:

New Kong Konnect Features: The API platform for AI now includes a centralized system of record for all APIs, offering enhanced visibility and control over shadow APIs, faster API configuration updates to improve operational efficiency, centralized management for API configurations and sensitive data, and enhanced tools for integrating with large language models (LLMs) to help accelerate GenAI adoption.

Kong Gateway 3.8: Which introduced Incremental Configuration Updates and enhanced OpenTelemetry support to its cloud-native gateway. These new features offer reduced memory and CPU usage for users and better observability, respectively.

Which introduced Incremental Configuration Updates and enhanced OpenTelemetry support to its cloud-native gateway. These new features offer reduced memory and CPU usage for users and better observability, respectively. Kong AI Gateway 3.8 : Further innovating the solution with Semantic Caching, for faster AI responses and reduced computational overhead; Semantic Prompt Guard, strengthening security by intelligently blocking inappropriate prompts; and Semantic Routing, which simplifies AI model selection for developers.

: Further innovating the solution with Semantic Caching, for faster AI responses and reduced computational overhead; Semantic Prompt Guard, strengthening security by intelligently blocking inappropriate prompts; and Semantic Routing, which simplifies AI model selection for developers. Insomnia 10: Now with a new unlimited Collection Runner, and the AI Runner for seamless GenAI development with multi-LLM support, and up to 20x faster performance via semantic caching. New enterprise-level security features like Invite Control enhance collaboration by protecting API assets. With over 1 million users, it's one of the fastest-growing platforms for building, testing, and debugging APIs.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables buyers to get the most from market analysis in alignment with unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Kong Inc.'s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings here .

