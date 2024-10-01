Konnect Agency Announces New Los Angeles HQ, Strategic Hires, and Continued Expansion of Service Offerings

360 Marketing Agency Enters New Era and Sets the Stage for a Powerful 2025

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, a full-service brand marketing agency, announces the relocation of its Los Angeles office to the historic, local landmark of the Pacific Mutual Building in Downtown Los Angeles. The new, expansive agency headquarters, situated at 523 W 6th Street, Suite 600, Los Angeles, CA 90014, marks a pivotal moment in the agency's evolution, heralding a new chapter of growth and innovation. The LA HQ joins the agency's coast-to-coast representation, including offices in New York, Denver, and Oklahoma City, with additional team members across 12 states nationwide.

The new office space provides a larger footprint for the growing agency in the heart of downtown Los Angeles and is designed to foster creativity and collaboration, further supporting the agency's mission to deliver excellent client service, attention-grabbing strategies, and unparalleled results. This strategic expansion underscores Konnect Agency's dedication to enhancing service offerings and driving success across its diverse practice areas including digital marketing, public relations, and influencer marketing.

Aligning with this relocation and a new chapter of agency growth, Konnect Agency also is thrilled to welcome four exceptional senior leaders to the team: Chief Operating Officer, Kristina Fair; Senior Vice President, Libby Bollig; Senior Digital Content Director, Bernell Edwards; and Associate Brand Director, Megan Busch. Fair joins Konnect, bringing over 18 years of operational and cross-channel marketing experience, having worked at eBay, Experian, and most recently in Women's Health - Responsible for developing revenue-driving strategies across data-driven marketing.

Bollig's arrival immensely strengthens Konnect's food and beverage arm, with impressive PR and marketing experience working with companies including Starbucks, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, ALDI, and more. Finally, joining Konnect's digital and public relations arms respectively, Edwards and Busch's contributions are set to strengthen strategy and client account management agency-wide.

"I am honored to join the creative and strategic minds of the Konnect Agency team," said Kris Fair, COO of Konnect Agency. "Our people set the agency apart as a team of dynamic strategists, creators, and amplifiers who thrive on solving big challenges and delivering unmatched results for our clients."

The strategic expansion across account leadership is poised to further the agency's capabilities and strengths across marketing verticals as Konnect continues to provide best-in-class service to household names in the world of food and beverage, lifestyle, and franchise brands.

"With our move to a larger office space at the historic PacMutual Building and the addition of highly talented new team members, Konnect Agency is stepping into a new chapter as we celebrate our 15th anniversary with a strategic growth mindset towards the future," said Sabina Gault, Founder and CEO of Konnect Agency. "We are thrilled to welcome a new space and team members to usher in a new era for the agency as we seek to continue to diversify our services and expand our capabilities to best serve our roster of clients."

About Konnect Agency

Konnect Agency is a mid-size, full-service integrated marketing and public relations agency with headquarters in Los Angeles and offices in New York, Oklahoma City, and Denver. Founded in 2009, the agency works with leading brands and concepts in the food and beverage, franchise, family, and lifestyle industries. Visit Konnect Agency for more information. Follow Konnect Agency on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

