Konnect Agency Appoints Ross Garner as New Associate Vice President

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, a dynamic full-service communications firm with offices across the country, and one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2019, has welcomed Ross Garner to lead its expanding New York office. Garner has been hired as an Associate Vice President to add to Konnect Agency's ever-growing leadership team following continuous double-digit growth year over year.

Ross Garner

Garner brings nearly a decade of public relations and branding experience to Konnect Agency. Prior to joining Konnect Agency, Garner served as the Chief Operating Officer at Media Maison, a New York based public relations and marketing firm. He has worked with countless brands in the family, lifestyle, beauty, and celebrity-product categories. Garner is bringing with him extensive knowledge of strategic business development and first-rate client relations. It was his extensive work and knowledge among toy brands that led him to cofound Theatric Toys, a line of dress-up costumes for kids, which was sold nationwide at Target, Toys "R" Us and Saks Fifth Avenue. Theatric Toys received numerous accolades including the coveted "Best Toy" award from Good Housekeeping.

"Ross' expertise in both agency operations and as the founder of his own product company provides an indispensable perspective that will reinforce to clients that we can speak to their growing needs," said Konnect Agency CEO Sabina Gault. "With Konnect's continuous growth, Ross was an ideal fit to lead our burgeoning east coast team and his strategic mindset and know-how will be instrumental to our overall success."

As Konnect Agency's new Associate Vice President, Garner will lead the firm's New York office and bolster the company's offerings to their consumer lifestyle clients. He will play an integral role in Konnect Agency's executive team with new business development and lead several of the firm's existing accounts.

About Konnect Agency

Konnect Agency is a mid-size, full-service integrated marketing and public relations agency with headquarters in Los Angeles and offices in Austin, Texas, Denver, CO, and New York. The firm specializes in work for food and beverage, franchise, family, and lifestyle brands. Since its start in 2009, this dedicated team of marketers and communications specialists has made it their goal to create ROI-driven campaigns, drive strategic initiatives, land targeted media placement opportunities and deliver results that cater to the specific needs of each client. Visit Konnect Agency for more information. Follow Konnect Agency on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

