Konnect Agency Awarded Top Spot in Los Angeles Business Journal's 'Best Places to Work'

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency , a brand strategy agency that provides an integrated and forward-thinking approach to campaigns through traditional and new marketing tactics, has been recognized as one of Los Angeles Business Journal's (LABJ) 'Best Places to Work' for the sixth year in a row. The lauded national public relations and digital marketing company has been awarded first place in the 'Best Small Companies to Work For in Los Angeles' category in the fourteenth annual program created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group.

As business headquartered in Los Angeles, Konnect Agency has deeply rooted relationships in the city and has built a reputation specializing in the launch and development of consumer brands in the food and beverage, franchise, family and lifestyle space . Through the firm's expertise in integrated marketing and media relations , Konnect has catapulted emerging brands to become household names, all the while establishing a strong culture built on the philosophy of changing the way people look and feel about their place of employment.



LABJ's annual rankings are determined through rigorous criteria involving the evaluation of each nominated company's respective workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This eligibility process is accompanied by anonymous employee surveys to measure employee experience, which account for approximately 75% of the total evaluation.

"Employee satisfaction, engagement and fulfillment have always been a cornerstone of our company values as we pride ourselves on providing our employees with incredible opportunities and long-term growth trajectory," said Konnect Agency CEO Sabina Gault. "This year in particular, as we all navigate unprecedented experiences and new ways of working together across industries, it is clear that who you work with and how you work together has become even more paramount. Earning this designation is a great reminder that we've created a unique environment at Konnect where our employees are supported and where they can flourish in their professional development. As we continue to grow our team and evolve as an agency we are honored to be recognized on this list in the company of so many tremendous Los Angeles-based businesses."



The 2020 LABJ Best Places to Work list is made up of 100 companies who have demonstrated strength in benefitting the Los Angeles County's economy, workforces, and businesses. The full list is available at www.labusinessjournal.com/bpw2020/ .

Konnect Agency is a full-service brand strategy agency that takes an integrated approach to campaigns through traditional and new marketing tactics . With headquarters in Los Angeles and offices in Austin, Texas, Denver, CO, and New York, the firm specializes in offering a holistic approach to public relations , social media, digital and traditional marketing services to clients in the food & beverage, franchise, lifestyle and family industries . Since its start in 2009, this dedicated team of marketers and communication specialists has made it their goal to create ROI-driven campaigns, drive strategic initiatives, land targeted media placement opportunities and deliver results that cater to the specific needs of each client. Visit Konnect Agency for more information. Follow Konnect Agency on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

