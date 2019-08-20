Konnect Agency Earns Number Two Spot in LABJ's 'Best Places to Work'

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, a national public relations company, has been awarded one of Los Angeles Business Journal's (LABJ) 'Best Places to Work' designations. The 10-year-old communications agency came in second place for the ranking of best places to work among small businesses in Los Angeles. Konnect Agency was also named a 'Best Workplace' in Inc.'s annual list in March.

Los Angeles Business Journal Best Places to Work 2019

This is the 5th year in a row that Konnect Agency has graced the LABJ 'Best Places to Work' rankings. As a Los Angeles-headquartered company, Konnect Agency has created deep roots in the city, becoming well-known for its robust company culture and suite of notable clients. Konnect Agency has also earned a spot in various other business journals across the country, including Austin Business Journal and New York Business Journal – where the firm's other branches reside. Konnect Agency also opened its fourth office in Denver, CO in early 2019.

LABJ institutes a rigorous eligibility process to determine the best workplaces. They begin by evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. Employees from companies in the running are asked to take anonymous surveys, which account for approximately 75% of the total evaluation.

"Employee satisfaction, well-being, and career fulfillment play huge roles in determining the companies who make LABJ's 'Best Places to Work' list," said Konnect Agency CEO Sabina Gault. "Earning this designation year after year is a warm reminder that we've created an environment in which our employees can thrive and feel supported. It's always an honor to be featured on the list, especially as we continue to grow and expand our staff."

The 2019 LABJ Best Places to Work list is made up of 100 companies who have demonstrated strength in benefitting the Los Angeles County's economy, workforces, and businesses. The full list is published on www.labusinessjournal.com.

About Konnect Agency

Konnect Agency is a mid-size, full-service integrated marketing and public relations agency with headquarters in Los Angeles and offices in Austin, Texas, New York, and Denver, Colorado. The firm specializes in work for food and beverage, franchise, family, and lifestyle brands. Since its start in 2009, this dedicated team of marketers and communications specialists has made it their goal to create ROI-driven campaigns, drive strategic initiatives, land targeted media placement opportunities and deliver results that cater to the specific needs of each client. Visit Konnect Agency for more information. Follow Konnect Agency on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

