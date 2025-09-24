KONNECT AGENCY JUMPS TO THE TOP OF THE LIST AND IS NAMED ONE OF 2025's TOP FRANCHISE SUPPLIERS BY ENTREPRENEUR

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, an award-winning, full-service PR and digital marketing firm, has been recognized as one of the top franchise suppliers in 2025 by Entrepreneur. The ranking, which is featured in the September/October issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com, highlights the top-ranked service providers across 13 categories, highlighting an often-overlooked aspect of the franchise industry: suppliers and vendors. Konnect Agency was ranked No. 3 in the Public Relations category.

"Konnect's recognition from Entrepreneur validates what we've always believed; that operating at the intersection of strategy, media, creative, and technology sets us apart in the franchise space," said Sabina Gault, CEO of Konnect Agency. "Our fully integrated team of media specialists doesn't just boost brand visibility; we generate quality leads and accelerate market growth for both established and emerging franchise brands. Being ranked #3 in Public Relations reflects our commitment to delivering innovative marketing solutions that drive measurable results."

Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers ranking is based on an annual survey of franchisors, from emerging brands to some of the oldest in the industry. This year, more than 1,100 franchise brands participated, telling Entrepreneur which suppliers they and their franchisees work with and rating their satisfaction with those suppliers' services in the areas of quality, cost, and value. Each supplier received a score based on the survey results, and the top-scoring suppliers are ranked within their respective categories.

"Behind every great franchise system is a network of exceptional suppliers who make success possible," says Entrepreneur's editor-in-chief, Jason Feifer. "This list, based on direct feedback from franchisors themselves, identifies the partners who consistently deliver the expertise and support that separate thriving franchise systems from struggling ones."

To view Konnect Agency in the Top Franchise Suppliers list, pick up the September/October issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands September 23rd, or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/top-franchise-suppliers.

Konnect Agency is an award-winning, independent full-service integrated public relations agency recognized for its creative and strategic campaigns for trusted global brands and innovative challengers. With headquarters in Los Angeles and offices in New York, Chicago, Oklahoma City, and Denver, the agency was founded in 2009 and works with leading brands in the food and beverage, franchise, family, and lifestyle industries such as Kraft Natural Cheese, Maple Hill, Hint, Casa Azul, Fogo de Chão, Woodhouse Spas, Lightbridge Academy, and more. Konnect Agency is a certified women-owned business (WBENC). Visit Konnect Agency for more information. Follow Konnect Agency on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

