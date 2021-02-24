Konnect Agency Promotes Amanda Bialek to President

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, the esteemed public relations and digital marketing firm with coast-to-coast offices, announces today the promotion of Amanda Bialek to President. Bialek, who has been with Konnect for more than seven years, will oversee the agency's evolution into a full-service, digital communications and marketing collective.

Recognizing that the future of marketing does not include a siloed approach to brand strategy and customer acquisition, Konnect Agency has gradually expanded its service offerings to become a powerhouse partner for brands looking to maximize opportunities at every turn. Together with CEO, Sabina Gault, Bialek will guide agency development, fuel growth, and continue to expand services to connect clients to customers in new and exciting ways. Current service offerings include brand strategy, content creation, full-scale graphics, digital ad strategy management, community management, tailored marketing and brand partnership programs, earned and owned media relations, live and virtual event ideation and execution, and robust data-driven measurement and analytics.

"From the day she walked through our doors, Amanda made herself an invaluable member of our executive team," said Sabina Gault, CEO at Konnect Agency. "She has been instrumental in our agency's growth, pivots, and successes over the years, and she is the perfect person to lead us through the next chapter of our agency story as digital marketing specialists."

Prior to this appointment, Bialek served as Executive Vice President at Konnect Agency where she oversaw new staff development programs and mentorship plans, as well as client relations and overall agency strategy. In her seven-year tenure, Konnect Agency has become a strengths-based organization, added extensive influencer, advertising, and content development programs, and introduced new technology and tactics to bolster ROI. When Bialek joined the Konnect Agency team, she brought more than a decade of management experience from Rogers & Cowan and 5W Public Relations. Her professional career boasts many campaign victories that have received national recognition.

