Konnect Agency Sets Up Shop In Denver

DENVER, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, a respected and ever-expanding communications firm, announces the opening of its new Denver, Colorado office. The office joins the agency's existing Los Angeles, New York, and Austin branches, and was a natural fit for Konnect Agency, given its leadership among food and wellness brands. On the heels of its 10-year anniversary, Konnect Agency now has a presence in all four U.S. time zones.

Konnect Agency will be operating out of the Enterprise Coworking building located in Greenwood Village. Nestled in the Denver Tech Center, the office is walking distance to The Landmark and RTD LightRail at Orchard Station. The office touts panoramic views of the mountains and plenty of geese-watching opportunities between meetings.

Konnect Agency's suite of food and beverage, franchise, family, and lifestyle clients made Denver an obvious choice to expand its presence. The company has already been breaking into the local consumer space, forging partnerships with Colorado-native companies such as ONE Brands, Famous Brands and Therabis. The opening formalizes the firm's commitment to continue its growth in the Mile-High City. Konnect Agency's Denver location will be led by Brandy Shuman, a Konnect Agency veteran and Denver transplant. Under her leadership, Shuman oversees a team of Denverites who work to provide elevated media relations, social media, content creation, and marketing to clients.

"We've been dabbling in Denver for years, but it has been an invigorating move to formally cement our presence in the market," said Brandy Shuman, Manager of Konnect Agency's Denver office. "Denver is a hotbed of growth and innovation, particularly in the industries in which we operate. There is much to love about this city, and we look forward to making our mark – and in the meantime – enjoying the bounty of outdoor activities the city has to offer."

Honoring its commitment to diversity, Konnect Agency is known for creating a homegrown presence in its nationwide branches. They have topped the charts in both the Los Angeles Business Journal and Austin Business Journal "Best Places to Work" awards, and Konnect Agency CEO Sabina Gault makes concerted efforts to ensure each office fits the culture of the city in which it resides.

About Konnect Agency

Konnect Agency is a mid-size, full-service integrated marketing and public relations agency with headquarters in Los Angeles and offices in Austin, Texas, New York, and Denver, Colorado. The firm specializes in work for food and beverage, franchise, family, and lifestyle brands. Since its start in 2009, this dedicated team of marketers and communications specialists has made it their goal to create ROI-driven campaigns, drive strategic initiatives, land targeted media placement opportunities and deliver results that cater to the specific needs of each client. Visit Konnect Agency for more information. Follow Konnect Agency on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Claire Grady | 661-618-5170

210394@email4pr.com

SOURCE Konnect Agency

Related Links

http://www.konnectagency.com

