Konnect Agency Welcomes Lauren Newhouse as Company's New Director

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, an esteemed public relations corporation and one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2019, has welcomed a new team member in senior management to meet the agency's growing demand. Lauren Newhouse has joined Konnect Agency as the company's new Director and will be responsible for overseeing client strategy and spearheading new and novel ways to strengthen brand awareness. Konnect Agency has announced a series of new appointments in the past six months, as well as the opening of a fourth office in Denver, CO.

Lauren Newhouse, a veteran of lifestyle public relations, comes to Konnect Agency with nearly 10 years of strategic communications experience. Not only does Newhouse come equipped with the know-how to lead a diverse team, but she is in tune with the complexities of food and beverage public relations. Prior to joining the Konnect Agency roster, she headed the operations of an entire public relations division at Stanton & Company. Newhouse also served as an Account Director at JS2 Public Relations, working on campaigns for top-tier innovators in the hospitality and culinary sectors. Her career milestones include facilitating the success of an integrated digital campaign with Tiffani Thiessen and SAMBAZON and leading the strategies for prestigious brands such as Hakkasan Group, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, and Visit West Hollywood.

Newhouse will primarily oversee Konnect Agency's mushrooming food and beverage division, but also lend her expertise to developing the portfolios of the firm's other lifestyle clients. As a Director, Newhouse oversees Konnect Agency's account managers and supervisors and creates a crucial segue between client management and Konnect Agency's executive team.

"As with any rising agency, there comes a time where executives must empower other leaders in the organization to carry the baton in order to ensure that growth can be managed," said Sabina Gault, CEO of Konnect Agency. "Directors allow Konnect Agency's executive team to continue focusing on developing our client roster and cultivating the firm's standing among leading communicators. Lauren is a strong addition to our current team of Directors, and we are confident that she will greatly contribute to the continued prosperity of the agency."

Konnect Agency is a mid-size, full-service integrated marketing and public relations agency with headquarters in Los Angeles and offices in Austin, Texas, New York, and Denver, CO. The firm specializes in work for food and beverage, franchise, family, and lifestyle brands. Since its start in 2009, this dedicated team of marketers and communications specialists has made it their goal to create ROI-driven campaigns, drive strategic initiatives, land targeted media placement opportunities and deliver results that cater to the specific needs of each client. Visit Konnect Agency for more information. Follow Konnect Agency on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

