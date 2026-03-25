Kontakt.io Alerts Nurses Before They Enter Patient Rooms: Any Dispenser, In Any Hospital

New Universal Dispenser Module brings real-time infection prevention to health systems without infrastructure overhaul

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kontakt.io today announced the launch of a Universal Dispenser Module for its Hand Hygiene solution, enabling hospitals to alert nurses and clinicians to sanitize before initiating patient contact, regardless of which dispenser brand or model is installed.

The clinical stakes are significant. Healthcare-associated infections affect nearly one in ten patients globally, with more than 680,000 occurring annually in U.S. hospitals, resulting in over 70,000 fatalities. The WHO estimates that for every dollar invested in hand hygiene improvement, approximately $24.60 is recovered in reduced treatment costs; yet the gap between evidence and practice persists because existing tools have been too rigid or too disruptive to deploy at scale.

The intervention at the threshold

When a clinician approaches a patient room, Kontakt.io's real-time location system detects the movement and determines whether the staff member has activated a dispenser. If not, an in-room alert prompts sanitization before care begins, passively, without requiring behavioral change beyond the response itself. Peer-reviewed research has shown that automated RTLS-based hand hygiene monitoring increases compliance rates by 25% or more, with associated reductions of 45% in central line infections, 55% in catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and 38% in C. difficile infections.

The platform also eliminates the Hawthorne effect: unlike human observers, it captures every opportunity without distorting the behavior it is meant to measure.

Universal compatibility as the unlock

The Universal Dispenser Module attaches to any mechanical or automated dispenser without infrastructure overhaul or room closures. For health systems managing facilities with heterogeneous equipment, this removes the most common barrier to adoption.

"The science has always been clear. What has held hospitals back is implementation friction," said Rom Eizenberg, Chief Revenue Officer of Kontakt.io. "By making our solution work with whatever dispensers a hospital already has, we've removed the most common reason not to act."

The solution also includes interaction-based contact tracing to reconstruct exposure pathways during outbreaks, behavioral engagement tools to sustain compliance improvement over time, and automated dispenser monitoring to flag empty or malfunctioning units before they become gaps in protection.

Hand Hygiene is one of more than twenty use cases on the Kontakt.io intelligent care operations platform, which combines fully managed IoT infrastructure with AI agents to support use cases such as staff safety, asset visibility, and patient flow. The platform is HIPAA- and SOC 2 Type II-certified with Epic ShowRoom integration.

Attending AONL 2026 in Chicago? Visit Kontakt.io at booth #881 (March 29–April 1) for a live demo.

About Kontakt.io Kontakt.io's intelligent care orchestration platform combines fully managed RTLS infrastructure with AI agents to enable the responsive deployment of people, space, and equipment in care environments. Trusted by leading health systems nationwide, Kontakt.io solutions help optimize asset utilization, improve staff safety, reduce length of stay, and elevate patient experiences. Since 2013, the company has deployed millions of devices across the top US hospitals.

Media Contact: Supreme Communications for Kontakt.io | [email protected] | Rubi Cohen, [email protected]

SOURCE Kontakt.io