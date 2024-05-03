Körber's Vimal Vasudevan named 'AI Transformer' on Dallas Innovates' inaugural AI 75 list of AI trailblazers

DALLAS, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimal Vasudevan, Head of Digital Parcel Logistics North America within Körber's Business Area Supply Chain, has been named "AI Transformer" on Dallas Innovates' inaugural AI 75 list of trailblazers, which, in partnership with the Dallas Regional Chamber and Dallas AI, honors Dallas-based innovators across the AI ecosystem.

Vimalanath (Vimal) Vasudevan, Head of Digital Parcel Logistics North America, Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Vasudevan began his AI journey in India two decades ago, developing software products based on natural language processing under the guidance of PhD scholars from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. Now at Körber, he is spearheading strategic initiatives in North America, building a scalable SaaS product portfolio leveraging AI, IIoT, and Körber's existing strong parcel product portfolio. These SaaS products empower technicians, reducing manual tasks and enabling swift parcel handling with minimal disruption.

"The employees who service and operate these machines— 'deskless' workers who are out in the field—will spend hours in harsh industrial environments, trying to figure out what's causing a machine breakdown. Getting to the bottom of the issue is often a long, arduous, and cumbersome process for these people. Our mission is to make their lives easier with digital technology. The added benefit is that it also drastically reduces operational downtime, resulting in significant cost savings for our clients," said Vasudevan.

The list recognizes the most innovative people in artificial intelligence in Dallas-Fort Worth. Awardees were honored on May 2 at the Convergence AI Dallas conference in Irving, Texas, which brought together business leaders to hear about the latest trends and innovations in artificial intelligence during a full-day conference.

"At Körber, we believe in market leadership through technology leadership, and efforts led by Vimal in our digital product portfolio are a perfect example of that," said Ananta Islam, CEO and Region President for Körber's Business Area Supply Chain, Parcel Logistics Division, Americas. "This technology dignifies and empowers frontline workers to do their jobs more efficiently and effectively, and Körber is very proud of Vimal's tremendous contribution to keeping us at the forefront of artificial intelligence in the supply chain industry," Islam continued.

About Körber

Contact:

