Kord Fire Protection Expands Fire Extinguisher Service Capabilities Across Los Angeles County

New Studio City warehouse expansion supports walk in, same day fire extinguisher service, maintenance, troubleshooting, recharges, repairs, inspections, and easy swaps for businesses across LA County.

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kord Fire Protection, a full service fire protection company serving Los Angeles County and Southern California, has expanded its fire extinguisher service capabilities with the completion of its upgraded warehouse and in house service facility in Studio City.

The expansion strengthens Kord Fire Protection's ability to support fire extinguishers of all types with faster turnaround, easier walk in support, same day service options, maintenance, troubleshooting, repairs, recharges, inspections, replacements, and easy extinguisher swaps.

Kord Fire Protection

Located in Studio City and serving the greater Los Angeles County area, the new facility was built to make fire extinguisher service more accessible for property owners, facility managers, restaurants, retail locations, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residential properties, and even other fire protection companies throughout the region.

"A Fire extinguisher service should be simple, reliable, and easy to access," said Darius Kordabadi, CEO and Owner of Kord Fire Protection. "With this expansion, we are able to give businesses across Los Angeles County a faster and more convenient way to keep their extinguishers serviced, compliant, and ready when they are needed."

Kord Fire Protection's expanded warehouse allows the company to handle a wide range of fire extinguisher needs in house, including annual inspections, maintenance, recharge services, repair work, hydrostatic testing coordination, replacement units, and troubleshooting for damaged, discharged, expired, or non compliant extinguishers.

For customers near the San Fernando Valley, Kord Fire Protection now offers a convenient walk in option at its Studio City location. Customers can bring their extinguishers directly to the facility for same day support, depending on the service required and extinguisher condition.

"Whether someone manages one small storefront or a large commercial property, they need fire extinguishers that are properly serviced and ready to perform," Kordabadi added. "This investment gives our team the space, equipment, and capability to serve more customers across LA County with the level of speed and reliability they expect."

Kord Fire Protection provides expert fire safety solutions throughout Southern California, From Los Angeles to Palm Springs, including fire sprinkler systems, fire suppression systems, fire alarm systems, and fire extinguishers. Our certified technicians ensure all services comply with NFPA guidelines and local regulations, keeping your property, employees, and assets safe. Fast response times and emergency support mean your fire safety systems are always ready. For more information, visit kordfire.com.

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SOURCE Kord Fire Protection