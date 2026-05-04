Kord Fire Protection Expands Into Electrical Services, Launches Kord Electric to Strengthen Commercial and Industrial Capabilities

Expansion supports commercial properties facing increased system complexity and introduces a limited time monitoring onboarding incentive

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kord Fire Protection, a leading provider of fire and life safety services across Southern California, today announced the expansion of its service capabilities with the launch of Kord Electric. This new division marks a strategic move to provide integrated fire protection and electrical solutions for commercial and industrial facilities.

Showcasing our 2 Company Vans - Kord Fire & Kord Electric

With increasing demand for reliable infrastructure, compliance, and system performance, Kord Fire Protection is expanding beyond traditional fire protection services to support clients with electrical systems that directly impact life safety, operational continuity, and code compliance.

Kord Electric will focus on commercial and industrial electrical services, including system upgrades, troubleshooting, emergency electrical support, and infrastructure improvements that align with fire protection systems and building safety requirements.

This expansion allows Kord to streamline service delivery for building owners, property managers, and facility operators by offering a more unified approach to critical systems. By bringing electrical and fire protection expertise under one roof, clients can expect improved coordination, faster response times, and a deeper understanding of how interconnected building systems perform in real world conditions.

"Fire protection systems do not operate in isolation. They rely on electrical infrastructure to function when it matters most," said Darius Kordabadi, Founder and CEO of Kord Fire Protection. "Launching Kord Electric allows us to take a more complete approach to life safety. We are building a team that understands both sides, so we can better support our clients with systems that are not only installed, but truly perform under demand."

Kord Fire Protection has built its reputation on technical expertise, compliance focused service, and real world education within the fire protection industry. The addition of Kord Electric reinforces that mission by addressing the critical role electrical systems play in maintaining safe and compliant buildings.

For more information, visit kordfire.com or kordelectric.com.

Kord Fire Protection is a Los Angeles based, full service fire protection company providing inspection, testing, maintenance, and monitoring services for fire alarm, fire sprinkler, and fire suppression systems. The company is committed to delivering reliable, code compliant solutions aligned with NFPA standards and local fire authority requirements.

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SOURCE Kord Fire Protection