Kord Fire Protection Urges Southern California Property Owners to Prioritize Sprinkler System Readiness

Annual and five year fire sprinkler inspections remain critical for helping buildings stay safe, compliant, and prepared.

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kord Fire Protection, a full service fire protection company serving Los Angeles County and Southern California, is calling attention to the importance of routine fire sprinkler inspections as property owners, facility managers, and building operators work to maintain safer and more compliant buildings across the region.

Kord Fire Protection Tech Working on a F.D.C.

Fire sprinkler systems are among the most important life safety systems in a building, but many issues that affect performance are not visible during normal daily operations. Closed valves, corrosion, leaks, damaged components, obstructed piping, missing signage, aging parts, and impaired monitoring connections can all create risk if they are not identified through proper inspection, testing, and maintenance.

Annual fire sprinkler inspections help evaluate the visible condition of system components, including control valves, gauges, sprinkler heads, piping, water flow devices, supervisory equipment, and related system elements. Five year inspections provide a deeper look into internal system conditions, helping identify potential obstruction, corrosion, scale, sludge, sediment, or foreign material that may impact water flow during an emergency.

"For building owners and property managers, sprinkler inspections are not just a compliance item," said Darius Kordabadi, CEO and Owner of Kord Fire Protection. "They are one of the most practical ways to understand the condition of a building's fire protection system before a real emergency exposes a problem."

These inspection programs are also part of a larger code and compliance environment. NFPA 25 provides the national framework for inspection, testing, and maintenance of water based fire protection systems, while California Title 19, the California Fire Code, California Building Code, and Los Angeles Fire Department Chief's Regulation 4 help guide how fire protection systems are maintained, tested, documented, and enforced across California and Los Angeles.

Kord Fire Protection works with commercial, industrial, retail, restaurant, and property management clients throughout Southern California to help document system conditions, identify deficiencies, and support long term fire protection readiness.

The company also works alongside Kord Electric when fire protection systems intersect with electrical infrastructure. Sprinkler systems often rely on electrical connections for water flow switches, supervisory signals, tamper switches, alarm bells, notification devices, monitoring equipment, fire alarm panels, and related life safety controls. These connections make coordination between fire protection and electrical teams especially important in buildings governed by codes such as NFPA 25, NFPA 72, NFPA 70, California Title 24, and local fire code requirements.

"Fire sprinkler systems are only effective when they are properly maintained and properly connected to the rest of the building's life safety environment," Kordabadi added. "Annual and five year inspections help confirm that these systems are ready to perform when they matter most."

Across Southern California, routine inspections continue to play an important role in helping property owners reduce risk, maintain code compliance, support insurance requirements, and protect occupants.

Kord Fire Protection provides expert fire safety solutions throughout Southern California, from Los Angeles to Palm Springs, including fire sprinkler systems, fire suppression systems, fire alarm systems, and fire extinguishers. Our certified technicians ensure all services comply with NFPA guidelines and local regulations, keeping your property, employees, and assets safe. Fast response times and emergency support mean your fire safety systems are always ready.

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SOURCE Kord Fire Protection