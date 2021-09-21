KORE and Myia Health Join Forces to Enable Remote Home-Based Care of Chronically Sick Patients

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the pace of digital transformations in all industries, especially in the healthcare sector. "The connected health segment has experienced 18 years' worth of innovation and IoT adoption during the 18 months of the pandemic," said KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl . "And the pace isn't slowing down. Virtual patient care and remote patient monitoring have become the go-forward norm in part because IoT has matured, and we can service this demand with our one-stop-shop IoT enablement services."

Powered by advanced data analytics, Myia's platform connects clinical actions with patient outcomes and identifies patients with the greatest need for high-touch care. When a patient is identified as vulnerable in a population or upon discharge from the hospital, KORE and Myia collaborate to handle the device logistics and deploy Myia's patient and clinician software technology that allows healthcare providers to manage patients' health in a continuous and preventative manner from the home.

Hospitals have consistently encountered the same significant logistics hurdles, though, as they attempt to build their virtual care/virtual hospital strategies. The virtual care experience is possible because of the advancement in market-ready health monitoring devices and improved choice in and reliability of the required connectivity for those devices. Take, for example, a hospital located in the mid-western part of the U.S. It typically adds 5,000 remote patients annually, and each of those patients has on average three health monitoring devices.

Before leveraging KORE, this hospital was handling the sourcing and logistics for 15,000 devices that were out in the field. The hospital quickly realized that it made more sense to outsource these services to a third party to manage the sourcing, servicing, kitting and retrieval of those devices. "Hospitals prefer to stick to their knitting and focus on giving care, not the details of ensuring a heart monitor device has arrived at the home of the patient and will work out of the box, including connectivity and secure flow of data," Bahl said.

"Myia utilizes its advanced analytics and machine learning to partner with major hospital systems to provide the digital infrastructure of their virtual operations, which fuels and optimizes patient outcomes, clinical operations and the economics of these state-of-the-art virtual command centers where many thousands of patients can be monitored and preventatively managed in near-real time," said Myia CEO and Co-Founder, Simon MacGibbon. "KORE plays a fundamental role in the success of these endeavors because it handles all of the managed services and logistics of making sure the right devices are delivered to the right patients at the right time."

With a chronic heart failure patient, for example, KORE kitting and logistics capabilities are critical to ensure the cellular connected sensors and tablet arrive at the home of the patient with the proper software and configuration. KORE integrates sensors that capture vital health stats such as blood pressure and oxygen levels along with temperature and patient weight. KORE testing ensures a flawless out-of-the-box experience at a most critical point in the patient's recovery process.

"The ultimate outcome is that we're helping keep people healthy after an acute event so that they don't have to go back to the hospital and are as well-managed and healthy as possible. This ultimately will help improve patient outcomes, and drive down overall healthcare costs and utilization," MacGibbon said.

As hospitals move into the new norm of virtual care, they are no longer just hospital caregivers. The hospitals now have a highly complex, home-based logistics piece of their business that they have never before encountered. AI, technology, and specialized managed services are enabling hospitals to make their visions for virtual care a reality, as effectively as possible, while ensuring the behind-the-scenes processes are as streamlined and cost-efficient as possible.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com .

About Myia Health

Myia is the one platform that seamlessly moves across the care continuum and optimizes patient outcomes, clinical operations, and the economics of delivering care beyond the hospital and in the home. Our future-proof enterprise platform is transforming the nation's most innovative healthcare organizations as they transition to value. To find out more, visit www.myiahealth.com .

KORE Investor and Media Contact:

Jean Creech Avent

KORE

Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations

Phone: +1 843-986-8229

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of CTAC or KORE's management. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor or other person as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of CTAC and/or KORE. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, financial, legal, political, and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential effects of COVID-19; risks related to the rollout of KORE's business and the timing of expected business milestones; changes in the assumptions underlying KORE's expectations regarding its future business; the effects of competition on KORE's future business; and the outcome of judicial proceedings to which KORE is, or may become a party. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that KORE presently does not know or that KORE currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect KORE's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. KORE and CTAC anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause these assessments to change. However, while KORE and/or CTAC may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, each of KORE and CTAC specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing KORE's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE KORE Wireless

Related Links

www.korewireless.com

