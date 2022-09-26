Korea Ginseng Corporation, the world's number one ginseng brand, launches a new herbal drink line.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Ginseng Corp., the world's number one Korean red ginseng brand, unveils a new herbal drink line under its flagship brand, HSW, at the upcoming Natural Products Expo East (NPEE).

The new line is designed to satisfy the rapidly rising demand for natural herbal drinks. According to a recent report from Vantage Market Research, the herbal beverage market is expected to reach US $2.45 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Korea Ginseng Corp. Unveils New HSW Herbal Drink Line at NPEE Ahead of Flu Season.

HSW is the modernized hydration version of HongSamWon, the most traditional beverage in the CheongKwanJang product family. HongSamWon is a cherished top-tier herbal tonic available worldwide including in the US, Japan, South Korea, and China. As the popularity of Korean red ginseng increases in the United States, HongSamWon's revenue has grown from $140K in 2015 to $8.23MM in 2021.

The new HSW line is made with fully mature 6-year-old Korean red ginseng specifically formulated and is available in three flavors: Original, Sparkling, and Unsweetened. Each version contains only natural ingredients and may be consumed at any stress point throughout the day because they are all caffeine free. Its refreshing taste and healthy energy makes it the ideal beverage post-exercise or in the midst of a hard day. In addition, each bottle contains less than 40 calories with no artificial sweeteners or GMOs added.

Korean red ginseng is one of the most well known adaptogenic herbs. Adaptogens are natural substances of healing plants that help the body to adapt to stress, maintain or normalize physiological function as well as help a healthy immune system. Furthermore, according to another recent study , Korean red ginseng improves working memory performance and mental focus under stress.

HSW REBUILD

HSW Rebuild is an original drink infused with Korean red ginseng. It contains balanced amounts of reishi mushroom, ginger, goji berry, and honey for a healthy body. It is the perfect drink for those wanting adaptogens to help recharge their energy levels throughout the day. Available in 12 fluid ounce (355ml) bottles.

HSW SHARP

HSW Sharp is a sparkling drink containing balanced amounts of Korean red ginseng, elderberry, ginger, goji berry, and reishi mushroom. It is a great drink for adults seeking nootropics to help improve their concentration at work or study. Available in 12 fluid ounce (355ml) bottles.

HSW CHILL-OUT

HSW Chill-out is the drink for those who prefer unsweetened beverages. It contains Korean red ginseng, vitamin c, chamomile, lemongrass, and goji berry. It is caffeine free and 100% natural without any artificial ingredients. Available in 12 fluid ounce (355ml) bottles.

HSW will be showcasing its new line of drinks at NPEE from September 28th to October 1st in the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Visit booth #3905 to try out these new beverages or find more information kgcus.com/pages/hsw

If you're interested in learning more about the health benefits of Korean Red Ginseng, talk with an associate at your local natural health store or explore the plethora of products and resources available online .

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) is the world's number one ginseng brand. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers, providing the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 40 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East region and the U.S. KGC's family of brands include KORESELECT, CheongKwanJang, Good Base, and Donginbi. The KGC brands, inclusive of over 250 products, use the most exceptional ginseng combined with the finest herbs and ingredients to deliver superior products to meet everyone's needs.

For more information, visit https://www.kgcus.com/ .

SOURCE KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.)