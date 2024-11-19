Korea Innovation Foundation selects 3 Innovative Construction Equipment product, I-CELLENT, I-eco Block, and VidiApp for Global Technology Commercialization Support Program (North America)

Building the Future: Korea's Construction Equipment Innovations

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Innovation Foundation is currently operating the 2024 Global Technology Commercialization Support Program (North America) announces that 3 innovative construction equipment products, I-CELLENT, I-eco Block, and VidiApp are chosen for the support program.

This initiative selects innovative technology companies in the fields of construction, energy, IT and equipment, and biotechnology. The program provides comprehensive consulting support to help these companies apply their technologies and products on a trial basis to local facilities or projects operated by overseas companies and institutions, enabling on-site commercialization.

The first product selected is I-CELLENT, an eco-friendly, energy-saving, and carbon-reducing paint which is a groundbreaking product in the field of construction materials.

1. I-CELLENT: Revolutionary Dual-Function Paint

I-CELLENT stands out in the market as an Eco-Friendly Energy Saving, Carbon-reduction paint with both Heating-Insulating and Heat-Shielding effects. Unlike existing products that typically offer only one function, I-CELLENT excels in both heat insulation and heat shielding, providing superior performance in each aspect.

Key Features of I-CELLENT:

Energy Efficiency: Saves up to 25% energy per year Innovative Design: Features a ceramic hollow body that minimizes heat loss Simplified Application: Requires only a top-coat, reducing construction time by up to 30% Certified Excellence:

Designated as an innovative procurement product in 2022 Obtained Korea Eco Label and Green Certification CRRC certified ( USA )



Environmental Impact

In line with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions as per the Paris Climate Agreement, I-CELLENT contributes significantly to carbon neutrality. Its special carbon-reducing, eco-friendly coating drastically cuts carbon emissions, making it a valuable tool in the fight against climate change.

About the Company

EUCNC, the company behind I-CELLENT, believes that excellent technology determines corporate value. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability positions them as a leader in eco-friendly building materials.

For more information about I-CELLENT and its applications, please contact: [email protected]

As the world moves towards more sustainable building practices, products like I-CELLENT demonstrate how innovative technologies can contribute to both energy efficiency and environmental protection. It encourages industry professionals to explore the potential of this groundbreaking paint in their future projects.

The second item is 'I-eco Block', a functional and eco-friendly interior finishing material.

2. I-eco Block

INECO Inc. is a South Korean company specializing in the production of functional eco-friendly interior finishing materials that create healthy and beautiful indoor spaces. Our products feature micro-pores on their surface, enabling them to control indoor humidity, purify harmful environmental substances, and eliminate odors. These functions operate without external power and are semi-permanent, providing an environmentally friendly and convenient way to improve indoor air quality.

INECO Inc.'s products are designed with the following safety features :

Prevention of fragment scattering upon breakage: The fibers dispersed within the product prevent the scattering of fragment when broken, reducing secondary damage. Highest safety rating: Our products have achieved the highest safety rating of CE-A1 in Europe , and have also obtained the highest grade of non-combustible material in domestic testing. They do not burn during a fire, preventing the release of harmful gases and the risk of suffocation. Radon safety: Domestic testing has confirmed that our products have a radon emission level of 9 Bq/m³, well below the safety threshold of 148 Bq/m³, making them very safe regarding radioactive substances.

Thanks to these technological advancements, INECO Inc. has acquired 15 patents, recognizing the functionality and quality of its products. Additionally, our designs have been acknowledged for their aesthetic excellence, with all our products being selected for the Good Design (GD) Award. It is also the first in the building materials industry to receive the "Korea Health Industry Award" in the category of preventing environmental diseases such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and eczema.

INECO Inc. is committed to providing both health and beauty through our I-eco Block products, ensuring that your living space is safer and more comfortable. Transform your space with I-eco Block today!

Inquiries: [email protected]

The final item is 'VidiApp', a fire safety zone service that has been honored with a CES 2025 Innovation Award.

3. VidiApp

emCT Co., Ltd., a company specializing in remote fire monitoring services, announced on the 13th that it has won the Innovation Award in the Smart City category at CES 2025, the world's largest consumer electronics and technology trade show.

emCT Co., Ltd. is a startup that developed 'BDApp,' a mobile facility monitoring service that utilizes existing equipment. The innovative service allows users to receive immediate alerts on their smartphones regarding any abnormal signals from equipment, providing accurate location information and operational status.

With the recent enhancement of its service to include the 'Fire Safety Zone' feature, the company has achieved the significant milestone of winning an innovation award at CES 2025. This service, based on BDapp technology, provides real-time information about fire locations and evacuation instructions to residents, workers, and visitors during a fire incident, enabling a swift and safe evacuation.

Notably, this service can be implemented without large-scale investments in facility upgrades and is planned for release in the first quarter of next year, ensuring that citizens can use it safely and conveniently within buildings.

Meanwhile, EMCT established a local subsidiary in the United States last May and signed an MOU with a fire patrol company based in Washington. The company is currently conducting a local PoC and plans to officially enter the North American market starting next year.

Inquiries: [email protected]

