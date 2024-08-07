Korean Air to Open 16,000-Square-Foot Lounge at The New Terminal One at JFK, Raising the Bar for Customers Departing from New York

JAMAICA, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Air's premium customers and elite frequent flyers can look forward to a world-class lounge experience at The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport, soon to be the new home for Korean Air in the iconic city of New York.

Korean Air will open a 16,000-square-foot lounge at the New Terminal One, elevating its customer experience at one of the airline's key global markets. The new lounge, which will be one of the largest in Korean Air's global network outside its hub at Seoul Incheon, further strengthens the partnership between Korean Air and The New Terminal One which was first announced in May 2023.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Located at the end of the New Terminal One's east pier, the lounge can offer direct boarding access to aircraft, providing unparalleled convenience as part of a world-class experience for Korean Air customers departing New York City. Offering panoramic views of the airfield, the new Korean Air lounge will be an expansive light-filled space featuring premium amenities for the airline's First and Prestige Class customers and elite frequent flyers.

Among the lounge features that customers can look forward to is a show kitchen and bar, offering a diverse array of fresh culinary delights, crafted in the on-site kitchen.

"We are delighted to announce our plans to launch a new lounge at The New Terminal One (NTO) at JFK. This premier facility, with panoramic airfield views, will offer our customers departing from New York an elevated experience, featuring top-notch technology and service. We look forward to collaborating closely with NTO as we prepare for the unveiling of this state-of-the-art lounge in 2026," said David Pacey, Executive Vice President & Chief of In-flight Service and Lounges, Korean Air.

"Our team at The New Terminal One is committed to offering a world-class experience for our guests and working closely with our partner airlines is key to that effort," said The New Terminal One Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Aument. "We are pleased to expand our agreement with Korean Air, one of the world's leading airlines, and look forward to working with their team to deliver an unmatched experience for Korean Air's valued customers flying out of JFK Airport."

One of only 10 Skytrax five-star airlines worldwide, Korean Air is recognized globally for its customer service and onboard product. The airline celebrated its 45th year of operations to JFK Airport in April 2024 and currently operates 14 times weekly to JFK from Seoul Incheon.

The Korean Air lounge will be among the largest lounges at the New Terminal One, a dedicated international terminal that will offer premium amenities and cutting-edge technology. As the largest terminal at JFK Airport when complete, the New Terminal One is anticipated to handle almost three times the number of passengers at the existing Terminal 1 – offering the capacity and certainty for international airlines planning to grow their service at JFK Airport.

The New Terminal One's Phase A, scheduled to open in 2026, will include expansive departures and arrivals halls and the first 14 widebody aircraft gates. Scheduled for completion in 2030, the 2.6 million-square-foot terminal will offer 23 gates, of which 22 will be equipped for widebody aircraft. The New Terminal One will replace the existing Terminal 1 and the former Terminals 2 and 3, handling anticipated traffic of more than 16 million passengers in 2030.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. NTO will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

NTO will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. NTO is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious participation goals of 30% for minority and women-owned enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/

About Korean Air

Serving the world for more than 55 years, Korean Air is one of the world's top 20 airlines, carrying more than 27 million passengers in 2019, pre-COVID. With its global hub at Incheon International Airport (ICN), the airline serves 110 cities in 39 countries on five continents with a modern fleet of 159 aircraft and over 20,000 professional employees.

Korean Air's outstanding performance and commitment to the highest level of safety and customer service has widely been recognized. The airline has been granted numerous awards including a 5-star airline rating from Skytrax as well as Air Transport World's Airline of the Year and Cargo Operator of the Year awards.

Korean Air is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, and has grown into one of the largest transpacific airlines through its joint venture with Delta Air Lines.

For more information about Korean Air, please visit www.koreanair.com, Korean Air Newsroom, facebook.com/KoreanAir, instagram.com/KoreanAirworld and Twitter @KoreanAir_KE.

SOURCE The New Terminal One at JFK