The New Terminal One at JFK Selects Flagship Aviation Services for Janitorial Solutions

JAMAICA, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at JFK International Airport today announced the selection of Flagship Aviation Services to provide cleaning, pest management, and landscaping services. As the all-international terminal prepares to welcome travelers from around the world, the New Terminal One is committed to raising the bar for an exceptional travel experience – supported by Flagship's proven expertise.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Flagship brings almost four decades of experience delivering premier facility solutions across the aviation industry, supporting 30 airports nationwide and earning top honors for service excellence, including recognition in the J.D. Power 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Nearly 200 local jobs will be created as Flagship assembles a dedicated team to ensure that the terminal remains spotless, safe, and welcoming for all passengers.

Flagship will partner with two M/WBE janitorial companies to deliver the services to New Terminal One: Green-N-Cleen Services and FCS Facility Services. As a local business enterprise based in Jamaica, Queens, Green-N-Cleen will deliver eco-friendly janitorial solutions tailored for commercial properties.

"We are excited to welcome Flagship Aviation Services to New Terminal One as our partner in delivering world-class janitorial and facility solutions," said Marisa Von Wieding, Vice President of Operations, The New Terminal One. "Flagship's proven expertise and commitment to creating local jobs will be instrumental in ensuring our terminal offers a clean, safe, and comfortable environment for every guest."

"We're proud to partner with the New Terminal One as it sets a new standard for innovation and passenger experience in aviation," said Don Toole, Chief Revenue Officer, Flagship. "Our team is honored to help bring New Terminal One's vision to life, creating a world-class facility that delivers a seamless, safe, and high-quality experience for travelers from around the globe."

The New Terminal One, set to open in phases beginning in 2026, will be home to leading international airlines including Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, China Airlines, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways, EGYPTAIR, and China Eastern Airlines.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a top 5-star Skytrax rating.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases with full completion in 2030. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion in 2030, the New Terminal One, with a total of 23 gates, will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including a commitment to target participation goals of 20% for minority-owned business enterprises, 10% for women-owned business enterprises, and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, with an emphasis on local businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://portauthoritybuilds.com/redevelopment/us/en/jfk/planned-projects/terminal-1.html

SOURCE The New Terminal One at JFK