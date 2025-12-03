The New Terminal One Partners with JLL to Deliver World-Class Facility Operations at JFK Airport

Specialized aviation group to oversee maintenance for 2.6 million-square-foot terminal featuring leading-edge technology and sustainable design

JAMAICA, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at JFK International Airport has selected JLL, a global leader in real estate and facility management, to deliver comprehensive facility maintenance services for the world-class all-international terminal, scheduled to open in 2026.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

JLL's specialized Aviation group will be responsible for maintaining HVAC, plumbing, electrical, fire life safety, and other essential technical services at the new terminal. The scope of work also includes operational readiness and transition (ORAT) and start-up support beginning early next year, ensuring smooth activation and ongoing terminal efficiency. Additionally, JLL will manage and operate the facility's highly sophisticated building management and electric power monitoring systems and switchgear that power and monitor the charging stations for the terminal's all-electric ground support equipment fleet.

"Partnering with JLL allows us to harness their best-in-class expertise to manage and maintain the critical infrastructure that powers this next-generation terminal," said Marisa Von Wieding, Vice President of Operations, New Terminal One. "Together, we are setting new standards for operational excellence, technological integration, and sustainability—not just for New York, but for global aviation. Our commitment is to ensure that every touchpoint, from curb to gate, reflects our vision for an efficient, exceptional, and welcoming experience."

"The New Terminal One project represents state-of-the-art airport infrastructure and design, and we're honored that New Terminal One selected JLL to manage the sophisticated systems that will power this world-class facility," JLL Aviation Managing Director Koley MacKay said. "Our specialized aviation expertise positions us uniquely to support New Terminal One's vision – from managing cutting-edge sustainable systems to ensuring seamless integration of complex building technologies. This collaboration reflects New Terminal One's commitment to partnering with industry leaders whose expertise and best-in-class capabilities help ensure an exceptional passenger experience and the longevity of the facility."

JLL's Industrials division is the premier provider of strategic real estate advisory for aviation authorities, airlines, cargo operators and airport-related enterprises. Its specialized aviation team covers the entire real estate lifecycle from strategic portfolio planning, public-private partnerships and facilities management to transaction services, project management and operational optimization.

The New Terminal One, set to open in 2026, will be home to leading airlines including Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, China Airlines, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways, EGYPTAIR, and China Eastern Airlines.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a top 5-star Skytrax rating.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases with full completion in 2030. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion in 2030, the New Terminal One, with a total of 23 gates, will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including a commitment to target participation goals of 20% for minority-owned business enterprises, 10% for women-owned business enterprises, and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, with an emphasis on local businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://portauthoritybuilds.com/redevelopment/us/en/jfk/planned-projects/terminal-1.html

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 113,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

