KOSPET's First GPS Rugged Military Smartwatch will be unveiled at Global Sources Mobile Electronics 2024

HONG KONG, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KOSPET, an industry leader in rugged outdoor smartwatches with military-grade toughness, announces our participation in the Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show to take place from April 18th to 21st, 2024 in Hong Kong. We look very much forward to offering a sneak peek of 4 pioneering smartwatches from KOSPET Rugged Series. during the world's biggest export-oriented electronics sourcing fair.

KOSPET Rugged smartwatch

KOSPET will have exhibited at the trade show in two consecutive years, followed by our spectacular presence at CES 2023. To further expand KOSPET on the global stage and have more face-to-face communications with our customers and agents, we are scheduled to attend the Mobile World Congress (MWC), Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA), and other major consumer electronics trade shows worldwide.

Come and Join Us at:

Booth No.: 7M18

Time: April 18 - 21, 2024

Address: AsiaWorld-Expo • Hong Kong

About Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show

Global Sources Mobile Electronics, the world's largest export-centered electronics sourcing trade show, features over 3,100 booths offering a whole host of industry innovations, which cover 9 major product categories including smart wearables, TWS, AR/VR, energy storage, solar energy, and charging stations — all in high demand for the world's buyers. Aside from their diversity, what these products share in common is strong branding, intelligence, and innovative design.

Introducing 4 New Rugged Masterpieces

KOSPET TANK M3 and TANK T3 smartwatches, in the main, are the upgraded models of their previous generations — KOSPET TANK M2 and TANK T2.KOSPET TANK M3 adopts a 1.96-inch HD AMOLED with always-on display, the largest display yet applied to a KOSPET smartwatch. KOSPET TANK T3 boasts its large-capacity battery with a 500 mAh rated value, possessing the endurance to help you attain your goals for weeks before another charging boost.

Other common remarkable features include:

15 U.S. MIL-STD-810H Certifications

Supercharged by Dual-core CPU Actions ® ATS3085L

ATS3085L 5 ATM & IP69K (Dive-proof) Water-resistance

SWOLF Swimming Efficiency Test

170+ Sports Modes & Smart Recognition of 6 Sports Movements

Full-metal Unibody & Corning® Gorilla® Glass Screen

KOSPET TANK M3 ULTRA and TANK T3 ULTRA. meanwhile, prepare the ground for more challenging outdoor adventures, with key revolutionary highlights such as:

Dual-band & 6 Satellite Positioning Systems

Stainless Steel Unibody & Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass Screen

Gorilla Glass Screen 15 U.S. MIL-STD-810H Certifications & Passed 28 Reliable Internal Tests

Air Pressure and Altitude Measurements & Built-in Compass

170+ Sports Modes & Smart Recognition of 6 Sports Movements

5 ATM & IP69K (Dive-proof) Water-resistance

More specifically, KOSPET TANK M3 ULTRA and TANK T3 ULTRA pick up L1 and L5 satellite signals for accurate dual-band GPS tracking, complementing their support for 6 satellite positioning systems for reliable coverage. Such cutting-edge technology enables both smartwatches to easily copes with complex environments – from the dense concrete jungle, to trails that twist and turn.

All four innovations by KOSPET come with elaborate water-resistant design that assists you to plunge into the underwater world for up to 50 meters, together with around-the-clock health monitoring thanks to enhanced power of VP60 bio-tracking optical sensor found in the four smart wearables.

About KOSPET

Founded in 2018, KOSPET is a technology brand specializing in rugged outdoor smartwatches with military-grade toughness. At KOSPET, we envision the promising future of smart wearables.

We leverage advanced technologies to craft smart devices that benefit our everyday lives, and outdoor sports and explorations. From the first-ever 4G Android smartwatch released by KOSPET, to the industry-first rugged smart band and rugged smartwatch for women, every single piece of KOSPET's ever-refined products is the embodiment of our relentless efforts in incorporating leading hardware technology in pioneering product design.

With the unveiling of KOSPET TANK M3, TANK T3, TANK M3 ULTRA and TANK T3 ULTRA, we strive to help all KOSPET users stay further connected to their lives, and arm them with durable and capable smartwatches to power through the most extreme environments. Looking ahead, KOSPET aims to trailblaze in the pinnacle of tech and design, engineer more easy-to-use, full-featured, and insightful products.

Media Contact

Brand Name:

KOSPET

Phone Number:

+1(507)668-8466

Email: [email protected]

Official Website: https://kospet.com

SOURCE KOSPET