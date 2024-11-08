KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN BARKER LAUNCHES HAIR GROWTH SUPPLEMENT ON NOVEMBER 12TH

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kourtney Kardashian Barker's supplement brand Lemme is set to launch its latest capsule innovation, Lemme Grow: a unique hair growth supplement clinically shown to grow thicker, fuller hair and reduce shedding in 12 weeks. 

Expert formulated with a clinically-studied keratin complex and a blend of vitamins, minerals and amino acids, Lemme Grow fights age-related hair loss, promotes hair growth and boosts shine and radiance in 12 weeks. Lemme Grow's unique, biotin-free formula was designed for those with sensitive skin and hair. The product's clinically-studied complex is shown to increase hair's amino acid composition, promote scalp health and reduce hair shedding from everyday activities, including brushing and washing. 

"Lemme Grow is formulated with clinically-validated ingredients to promote hair growth, reduce age-related hair loss and improve hair quality. This biotin-free formulation is developed for those with sensitive skin and hair and includes researched ingredients including Keratin, L-Cysteine, Silica and a studied vitamin complex," says Dr. Kathleen Valenton, board certified doctor and Lemme Medical Advisory Board Member.    

"I've been passionate about creating a natural, science-backed hair growth supplement since we launched Lemme. It took us over two years to perfect Lemme Grow, and I'm excited for consumers to see the transformative results," says Lemme founder, Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Lemme Grow Capsules ($60): Biotin-free hair growth supplement formulated with Cynatine HNS® Keratin & Vitamin Complex  – clinically shown to promote longer, stronger hair, reduce shedding, and boost hair shine in just 12 weeks.

Lemme Grow will be available to purchase exclusively on lemmelive.com on November 12th, 2024.

About Lemme
Founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Lemme is a breakthrough collection of science-backed vitamins and supplements developed to become a divine, feel-good part of your daily routine. After years of struggling to find the perfect supplements, Kourtney, alongside Lemme's dedicated medical team, invested years into formulating products with clinically-studied ingredients and premium botanicals that optimize your well-being. By consistently prioritizing research-driven wellness, Lemme is reshaping the industry to elevate your everyday.

