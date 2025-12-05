Lemme Launches Lemme Burn Gummy for Daily Metabolic Health

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemme, Kourtney Kardashian Barker's vitamin and supplement brand, expands its metabolic wellness category with the launch of Lemme Burn Body Composition Gummies. The overwhelming demand for Lemme's best-selling Lemme Burn Metabolism & AMPK Activating capsules, a best seller on Amazon and retail stores nationwide, inspired the team to bring its scientific innovation to the brand's gummy customers, who consistently look for new ways to support their wellness and fitness goals. This innovative, science-backed formula with clinically-studied ingredients delivers a delicious way to support visceral fat reduction, activate metabolism and promote healthy body composition. Lemme Burn Gummies will be available exclusively on lemmelive.com on December 9 and at Target stores nationwide on December 28.

Visceral fat is a deep abdominal fat that is highly metabolically active and particularly influenced by women's hormonal and metabolic shifts. Lemme Burn Gummies are formulated with Morosil Red Orange Extract, a clinically studied ingredient shown in numerous human clinical studies to support visceral fat loss, reduced BMI and improved body composition. It is paired with Black Ginger, traditionally used to support energy and metabolic activity, Chromium, Methylated B12 and Vitamin B6 to support energy metabolism and overall cellular function. Together, these ingredients create a delicious gummy formulated to support fat burn, activate metabolism and help maintain a healthy body composition.

"People often think metabolism is only about diet and exercise, but in reality it's shaped by many factors—including sleep, stress, and everyday hormonal shifts," says Dr. Valenton, board-certified physician and Lemme's Chief Science Officer. "A formula made with clinically studied Morosil®, chromium and essential B vitamins helps support daily metabolic health, offering a thoughtful, science-driven option in a category that has long needed more effective choices."

"The goal is not perfection. It's about creating small, simple habits that help you feel your best from within. Lemme Burn Gummies make metabolic support something you can actually enjoy and stay consistent with," says Lemme founder Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Lemme Burn Gummies ($40): Support daily metabolic health and visceral fat reduction. Clinically studied Morosil Red Orange Extract supports healthy fat loss, reduced BMI and healthy body composition. Black Ginger and B Vitamins support energy metabolism and cellular health.*

About Lemme

Founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Lemme is a breakthrough collection of science-backed vitamins and supplements developed to become a divine, feel-good part of your daily routine. After years of struggling to find the perfect supplements, Kourtney, alongside Lemme's dedicated medical team, invested years into formulating products with clinically-studied ingredients and premium botanicals that optimize your well-being. By consistently prioritizing research-driven wellness, Lemme is reshaping the industry to elevate your everyday.

For more information, please visit https://lemmelive.com/.

