LEMME NAMED 2025 BRAND OF THE YEAR BY WWD

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemme, the leading women's health supplement brand known for best-sellers like Lemme Purr Vaginal Health Gummies and Lemme Debloat Daily Digestive Gummies, has been named Brand of the Year by the WWD Beauty Inc Awards. The recognition affirms Lemme's position as a leader in the women's health category and celebrates a year defined by breakthrough innovation, meaningful growth, and a commitment to delivering science-backed, enjoyable products that make wellness simple and accessible for all.

LEMME NAMED 2025 WELLNESS BRAND OF THE YEAR BY WWD (PRNewsfoto/Lemme)

2025 marked a major step forward for Lemme as breakthrough launches set a new standard and brought the brand's modern wellness vision to life. The brand debuted Lemme Play Daily Intimacy Gummies for women's sexual wellness, launched its first liposomal format with Lemme Colostrum Liposomal Liquid, and introduced the first probiotic lollipop for feminine care at Target nationwide, inspired by the success of best-seller Lemme Purr. Lemme also expanded internationally through a partnership with iHerb to bring its benefit-first formulas to consumers worldwide.

"This award means so much to me. Lemme started from my own personal search for wellness that felt effective and approachable, and realizing that so many women were probably feeling the same way. Hearing how our products support women in their everyday lives is truly the most rewarding part of this journey. We're so excited to continue listening, learning, and innovating with our community at the center of everything we do," says Kourtney Kardashian Barker, founder of Lemme.

"This has been a breakthrough year for Lemme. We introduced innovative, science-backed women's health products that truly resonated with our consumer and connected with our community in deeper, more meaningful ways. This recognition pushes us to keep further innovating and raising the bar for women's wellness," says Simon Huck, Partner at Lemme.

This recognition follows the success of Lemme's top-selling GLP-1 support supplement, Lemme GLP-1 Daily, which earned Product of the Year last year for its cutting-edge science and clinically studied ingredients.

Lemme's vitamins and supplements are available on lemmelive.com and nationwide at Target, Ulta, Amazon, Revolve, H-E-B, Meijer, Sprouts and Erewhon.

Boilerplate

Follow on Instagram: @lemme

Download assets: HERE

Press Contact

Lemme

[email protected]

About Lemme

Founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Lemme is a breakthrough collection of science-backed vitamins and supplements developed to become a divine, feel-good part of your daily routine. After years of struggling to find the perfect supplements, Kourtney, alongside Lemme's dedicated medical team, invested years into formulating products with clinically-studied ingredients and premium botanicals that optimize your well-being. By consistently prioritizing research-driven wellness, Lemme is reshaping the industry to elevate your everyday.

SOURCE Lemme