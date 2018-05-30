KP Performance Antennas Announces Line of Dual Sector Antennas for Wireless Networks

KP's line of dual sector antennas is made up of seven models, each consisting of two or more sector antennas inside a single, rugged radome. The single mounting point of these antennas reduces inches on the tower, halves the tower rental costs and lowers wind resistance. They also provide a rapid upgrade path to add frequency bands without installing more infrastructure. These antennas are offered with four or eight ports and support 2x2, 4x4 and 8x8 MIMO, depending on the model.

The straight-on models in this line provide two forward-facing, high-gain, 65° or 90° sector antennas in a single radome, one for each frequency band and come in frequency combinations of 2GHz/3GHz, 2GHz/5GHz, 3GHz/5GHz or 5GHz/5GHz. They have clean patterns and provide complete 360° coverage while minimizing interference. Plus, they come with mounting space for two ePMP radios, have four N-Type female connectors and hot dip galvanized steel sector brackets. These antennas are ideal for point-to-multi-point applications using many of the popular radios in the WISP market.

The side-angle models combine two 65° sector antennas in a single radome and mounted 60° apart – two ports are angled at -60° and the other two ports at +60°, for a total of 120° of coverage utilizing two 2x2 MIMO radios on a single antenna. These antennas achieve complete 360° coverage while minimizing interference with only three side-angle sectors connected to six 2x2 MIMO radios around a tower in frequency reuse ABCABC.

"This line of four and eight-port dual sector antennas combines multiple antennas inside a single radome, reducing tower rental and installation costs at no expense in performance," explains Justin Pollock, Ph.D., Antenna Engineer at KP Performance Antennas. "Furthermore, these antennas support MIMO, carrier aggregation and provide exceptional wireless coverage."

These dual sector antennas are in-stock and can be ordered directly from the KP Performance Antennas website at https://www.kpperformance.com/pages/new-wisp-antennas-and-accessories/dual-sector-antennas.html. For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

KP Performance Antennas

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936 x1174

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics company.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kp-performance-antennas-announces-line-of-dual-sector-antennas-for-wireless-networks-300656299.html

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas

Related Links

https://www.kpperformance.com

