KP Performance Antennas Introduces New Series of Yagi Antennas for Utility Applications

KP's new line of Yagi antennas includes five high-quality models that are specially designed for utility customers deploying in rugged, outdoor conditions. These antennas operate at either 400 MHz or 900 MHz with gain ranging from 9 dBi to 13 dBi. They are constructed of aircraft-quality aluminum and are fully welded with black powder coating, making them UV and ice resistant and able to sustain winds up to 200 mph.

"Not only do these new Yagi antennas cover a large range of bandwidths, we have gone above normal protocols to ensure they are also ruggedized, fully welded and coated to withstand the toughest conditions," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

KP's new Yagi antennas for utility applications are in-stock and can be ordered directly from the KP Performance Antennas website or any of KP's authorized distributors.

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas