KP Performance Antennas Launches New Omni Antennas with Magnetic NMO Mounts

New Omni Antennas with NMO Mounts Deliver Enhanced Wireless Network Performance

IRVINE, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, has announced the launch of its new omni antennas with NMO mounts for improving wireless network performance in a wide range of applications.

The omni antennas are available in multiple connector options, including RP SMA, N-female, N-male, SMA, RP TNC plug, and TNC male. They feature a magnetic NMO mount for easy installation.

The antennas are designed for outdoor use and are omnidirectional. Their range of wireless network applications includes IT, Zigbee, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

With gains ranging from 2.5 dBi to 5.5 dBi, these new omni antennas provide a reliable solution for enhancing wireless network performance. The multiple connector options for the NMO mount make these antennas versatile for use in a variety of applications. The magnetic base provides a strong and durable mount for vehicles and other structures.

"With their variety of sizes, frequency ranges and 10-foot pigtails with multiple connector options, these antennas will enhance wireless network performance in a variety of applications," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP Performance Antennas' new omni antennas with NMO mounts are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

For over 15 years KP Performance Antennas has helped wireless network installers and IT professionals maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs. They also provide highly responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier with a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions for the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventoty is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

