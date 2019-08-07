KP Performance Antennas Partners with Winncom, Bolstering Global Reach

As an authorized stocking distributor of KP Performance Antennas, Winncom can now offer their customers a wide range of antennas to address a myriad of wireless networking applications. Through Winncom, customers will have immediate access to KP's broad antenna offering, which includes complete solutions covering the tower to the subscriber.

"By partnering with Winncom we are now able to reach even more customers, providing them with the latest antenna designs and technologies along with Winncom's best in class technical, engineering, logistics and sales support," said Jason Koshy, VP of Sales at KP Performance Antennas. "Winncom's in-depth experience with customer requirements helps position them as the go-to value-added distributor in the wireless industry."

"KP has a proven track record of offering some of the industry's most optimized and highest performing antennas available anywhere. By coupling KP's antenna solutions with Winncom's global support network we are now able to address every type of wireless network application," commented Igor Kurochkin, VP of Global Vendor Management & Marketing at Winncom.

For more information about KP Performance Antennas and its product portfolio, please visit their website at www.kpperformance.com.

For more information on Winncom Technologies, please visit www.winncom.com.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Winncom:

Winncom Technologies, premier global distributor, is partnered with leading technology manufacturers to provide a global client base with cutting-edge network solutions, premium support, and custom design and engineering services. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Solon, Ohio, Winncom continues to remain at the forefront of the global technology marketplace, demonstrating a reputation for quality products and a customer centric business model.

